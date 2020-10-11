Butler hits triple-double, Heat beats Lakers, stays alive in NBA Finals – Brasil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – The Miami Heat is still alive in the NBA Finals. In another standout performance from Jimmy Butler, the Florida team beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 on Friday night (9) and still dream of the title in the series contested at Disney’s Bubble in Orlando. LeBron James and co. now they are leading 3-2 and will have another chance to win on Sunday.

The big name of the night was Jimmy Butler. He, who had a historic performance in Game 3, came back to shine and led the team with a triple-double -35 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Even LeBron’s gala performance wasn’t enough to stop him. King closed the game with 40 points.

Game 6 will be played at 8:30 p.m. (Brasilia time) next Sunday.

The Lakers still need a win to close the series, while the Heat are tasked with winning two more games to repeat the feat just by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and turn into the final after losing by 3 1.

GAME

The Heat entered the field tonight having to win to continue the dispute. And the team has proven that they won’t give in so easily. On the contrary. Led by Jimmy Butler, who scored another double triple in the final, the Miami team have shown they are ready to rewrite a story that many considered already closed.

At the end of the first half, Miami’s advantage was -60 to 56. At the end of the break, the team remained alert and contained the Lakers’ momentum. There was a lot of struggling at the end, that’s right, but the Heat managed to come together in an emotional final quarter. In addition to Butler, Duncan Robinson had a great start and scored 26 points.

LeBron James did not take the victory, but continues to break marks in the NBA. For starters, as soon as the ball hit the Disney bubble, he tied Derek Fisher as the most-game player in playoff history -259.

Additionally, King surpassed the 1,500 point mark in the NBA Finals and joined Jerry West. They are the only ones to have achieved the feat until today.

LAKES

The Los Angeles Lakers sparked unexpected concern when they saw one of their stars get injured early in the game. Anthony Davis felt an old heel injury after a ball argument and had to leave the field. It’s true the star didn’t stay long, but that was enough to put the LA franchise on alert. With movement limitations in some moves, Davis closed the night with 28 points and 12 rebounds in 42 minutes played.