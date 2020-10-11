Angelica opposes critics for talking about simplicity, says sentiment has no ‘pay’ – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Angélica, 46, is Zen. The presenter, who was no longer on the air since the end of Stars in 2018, returns to TV this Saturday (10) with Simples Assim (Globo). If previously she entered the privacy of famous people to reveal what brought us closer to them, she now invites anonymous people to talk about universal themes – such as happiness, love and family relationships – with which everyone can identify.

“It’s a program that has a lot to do with the moment we live in, in which a few words are the buzzword: empathy, sorority, representativeness …” he told F5. “We want people to have a business on Saturday afternoon to reflect on these issues, identify with the themes, look within and think about what really matters.”

At the attraction, the initial season of which has 12 episodes, data on human behavior in the form of animations (produced by Rio de Janeiro Bianca Mol) will be presented. Then the theme of the day will be put into practice with social experiments carried out with anonymous people. Humorous sketches will also illustrate other aspects of the situation in question.

In this last framework, she will participate as an actress and will also receive guests such as Marcos Caruso, Paulo Gustavo, Fábio Porchat and Ingrid Guimarães. “It’s a way to reduce my desire to act a little,” he confessed. “I think it’s delicious. If you stop and watch, almost every show I’ve done has managed to put some drama in it. In this case, it’s also a way to bring the guest to the subject, because it still has a story related to the theme. and we talked about this later. “

And is it very different to interview celebrities and anonymous? “Ah, the famous one is already more used, right? I think the success of the Stars is due to the fact that many of them already knew me, so I had the freedom to speak”, he said compared. “With the anonymous person, at first, he’s a little intimidated. It’s an exercise for me to make this person as comfortable as possible.”

Despite the extensive character research done by the program staff, she says she is impressed by the way people openly open up to very intimate matters. “I think they lack this space to speak, to be real, people are open,” he commented. “And the internet has helped a lot. Everyone is less afraid of the camera.”

PANDEMIC

The presenter said the attraction started to develop between April and May 2019. At the end of last year, they started recording the first footage, but the pandemic put plans on hold for a while. “There was already a lot of footage recorded, a few whole programs and several frames of the third and frames of the program,” he revealed.

Therefore, on the screen there will be an announcement that the images taken on the street and with many people were taken before the quarantine began. The following recordings were all made in the studio, with only two or three people on stage and the rest on the big screen. From the start, there was no expectation that there would be an audience, which was one less problem.

In contrast, the attraction eventually took on new meanings. “When we saw that the program, in a way, was ideal for this moment that we live in, it was very cool. We live at a time when people are truly inward looking and look at each other with solidarity. . “

However, when the first calls went out, some people protested. The complaint was that Angelica, who has been a TV star since she was a child and doesn’t have to worry about making her salary last until the end of the month, was not the right fit for it. talk about the simplicity of life.

“I am impressed because we live in a culture of hate,” she replied. “People who say it doesn’t fit is that it doesn’t even fit the program. We’re saying the exact opposite of that, that you don’t judge, that you are helping …”

“As much as I am – and I can identify it – in my privileged place in an unequal country like ours, I can also look around and leave my warm and comfortable place,” he continued. “And what I can do is my job, this is what I can do.”

“Humanity is what unites us, no matter how different we are, the basics are the same for everyone,” he said. “Now with the pandemic, for example, there’s been a lot of talk about everyone being in the same boat. It’s not like that, there are people that neither boat has. Each one has. will do in its own way. But the feeling, the deepest, is the same for everyone. “

She illustrated with the theme of one of the programs: maternal love. “I realized that this feeling is common at different times in life, but it was very strong after my son’s accident,” he said of Benício, who in 2019 suffered a trauma cranial after having an accident while practicing wakeboarding. “I got a message from people I didn’t know, from the São Paulo businessman’s wife to a friend’s reporter. Mother’s feeling has no pay.”

CREATOR

Angelica stated that she was involved in the whole process of creating Simples Assim, so much so that the attraction has a lot of what she experiences. “The program is not about me, it is not about my life, but it is one of my processes,” he explained. “My questions have been the inspiration. These are anxieties that I started having many years ago.”

It identifies a well-defined starting point for this process. “I think since the plane crash I started to pay more attention to things that I hadn’t paid for before,” she said, referring to the forced landing of the plane she was on with her husband Luciano Huck, 49, and her children and two nannies, in 2015. All left without serious injuries.

“After that I got panic syndrome and went looking for tools with transcendental meditation and yoga,” he commented. “It healed me of that hyperventilation I had at the time and it captivated me more and more. And I think it coincided with other anxieties as well.”

After presenting kids and ready-made formats, she was able to get her hands dirty from the get-go. “It’s new for me to sign the creation of the program,” he commented. “Without knowing it, I think I realized that was a time when I really needed this novelty. It’s a greater pleasure to do because it’s like you’re making this attraction, it’s almost made to. the hand.”

The presenter also recounted what it was like to be down for the first time in many years. “Estrelas was already 15 years old and we decided it was time for him to finish,” he said. “So I got this order from Globo to think about a project that I wanted to do, something that I had never done. I had time to do it. In the first six months, I did almost nothing. I just sent a suggestion here or there. “

However, this break was more than necessary for someone who never stopped after starting presenting programs at the age of 13 (outside of the various jobs since she was voted the most beautiful child in the world. Brazil in the Chacrinha program, in 1979).

“There was a lot of speculation about my absence from the airwaves, but I was fine, happy to be home enjoying a phase I had never experienced before,” he said. “Of course, I didn’t realize it at the time, but it was a very necessary moment. I didn’t even know there was such a thing as having peace.

“I usually say my quarantine started long before,” he joked. “And it was very good because I was able to study the things that I liked, I could wake up when I wanted, it felt good to be with my children, with my friends , to see a series with my husband … “