‘A Fazenda 12’ pawns host party with Xuxa show, discussions and requests from ‘Fora Biel’ – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – A Fazenda 12 pedestrians had a busy night on Friday (9) with another party, which featured the special participation of Xuxa Meneghel, 57, appearing from a distance. Contestants sang hits by the artist, joked and learned of the admiration of Sasha, 22, daughter of Xuxa, from Jojo Todynho, 23. “She said she loves you very much,” Xuxa said.

Despite the relaxed atmosphere and the games, which lasted most of the night, the fifth night of the current edition of Reality also had its fair share of confusion. One of the main ones was a meeting between Luiza Ambiel and Biel and Carol Narizinho, which ended up injuring Ambiel, who needed medical attention.

Internet users did not take long to demand the singer’s deportation on social networks, claiming that he had assaulted a fellow prisoner. Biel’s social media profile surfaced soon after, disputing this version. “The people involved did not even disagree, on the contrary, made fun of the situation,” he said.

“We want to ask you not to fall into the pile of those people who finally see our strength and who want to destabilize us at all costs. We are strong and tireless, we will remind you whenever necessary,” the profile continued. “We are always afraid of having to clarify something so obvious.”

Other disagreements also arose during the party, involving the couples on the show. Mariano, for example, spoke to his girlfriend Jakelyne and questioned the continuity of the romance outside of isolation. “We don’t know if our lives are going to fit together,” the sertanejo told the miss.

Already Biel and Tays Reis have quarreled because of singer MC Mirela. The discussion of the two came after Tays complained about the confinement colleague, whom Biel didn’t like. The peoa then escaped with Jakelyne and considered the end of the romance with the singer. She also said she felt left out by other colleagues.