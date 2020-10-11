VIDEO | A delegate is shot dead in an assault on the outskirts of Vila Velha

CCTV cameras from the town hall of Vila Velha captured the moment when two transvestites attacked the head of the 2nd regional police station of Vila Velha, the delegate Marcelo Nolasco, on the edge of Praia de Itaparica, this Saturday morning (10).

The footage shows the MP trying to shake off one of the suspicions, but ends up being pushed into a sandbank area of ​​the beach. Then his colleague grabs the law enforcement officer and the two start beating him pushing him again.

After the assaults, the two flee with the victim’s cell phone. However, they ended up being arrested. The suspects, aged 37 and 39, have been fined for theft and will be transferred to the Viana triage center. Both have a police pass. The 37-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and the second has four arrests for robbery, according to civilian police.