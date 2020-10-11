The second debate between Trump and Biden is canceled – selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The second debate between United States presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been called off. The information, obtained from an anonymous source, was firsthand reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the committee responsible for organizing the event on Friday (9).

The debate was scheduled for next Thursday (15), in Miami. Due to Trump’s infection with Covid-19, the commission decided it would be carried out virtually to minimize the risk of contagion.

Trump refused to participate in these conditions, arguing that his doctor had released him for travel. His campaign wanted to extend the date of the following debates by one week, without success. After 48 hours of discussion, the commission’s attempts to negotiate with its campaign failed.

With the cancellation, the next and final pre-election debate – scheduled for November 3 – will take place on October 22 in Nashville, Texas.

The episode is a political defeat for Trump, who is 10 percentage points behind Biden in average polls, according to FiveThirtyEight, and isn’t performing well in key states either. With the loss of a high-visibility space he could use to try to get back on his feet, the president risks staying where he is.

The first debate between the two, broadcast on September 29, attracted more than 73 million viewers. Deemed “chaotic” by almost the entire press, it was marked by rudeness, insults and interruptions.