Nearly 150,000 dead by Covid-19, Brazil records 658 new deaths – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Brazil is expected to hit 150,000 dead on Saturday (10). This Friday (9), 658 deaths were recorded by Covid-19 and 27,651 cases of the disease. The country already has 149,692 deaths and 5,057,190 people infected with the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to the consortium’s daily data, Folha de S. Paulo also displays the so-called moving average. The statistical resource seeks to give a better view of the course of the disease, as it attenuates the isolated numbers that deviate from the diagram. The moving average is calculated by adding the result of the last seven days, dividing it by seven.

According to data collected up to 8 p.m., the average number of deaths in the past seven days is 609. Recently, the country was in a downturn from the average (compared to the average of 14 days before) , but returned level of stability of data on deaths (which does not mean a peaceful situation).

The average is still at high levels.

The data is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between Folha de S.Paulo, UOL, O Estado de S.Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to collect and disclose figures related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected directly from the state health services.

Brazil is approaching 150,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. The Ministry of Health bulletin published on Friday (9) reports a total of 149,639 deaths caused by Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 682 deaths from the disease have been recorded

The bulletin also shows that 27,444 new cases of infection were confirmed during the period. As a result, the total number of cases increased to 5,055,888

The press vehicle consortium’s initiative comes in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government, which threatened with withholding data, delayed disease newsletters and suppressed news from the air, with l ” interruption of disclosure of the total number of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.