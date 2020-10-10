Films directed by indigenous peoples thrive under pressure from the Bolsonaro government – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Ziel Karapotó was over 18 when he first walked into a movie theater. Less than a decade later, at age 26, he let bedroom armchairs sit behind cameras.

An indigenous Karapotó, from the village of Terra Nova, in the nature of Alagoas, Ziel is the director of the short film “O Verbo se Fez Carne”, in which he appears alone on the stage, dressed in the traditional clothes of his people, all by handling a bible and an ox tongue.

A mix of cinema and performance, since the director is also a visual artist, the short film speaks allegorically of the ethnocide suffered by certain populations and was selected for the Inffinito Festival, which this year is hosting an exhibition entirely devoted to indigenous cinema.

Ziel’s case is repeated more and more frequently in the country. On the one hand, access to the Internet and technology in the country is wide, which has made it possible for filmmakers from different peoples to produce their own films in recent years without the presence of studios and producers. On the other hand, there are the festivals themselves, interested in presenting more diverse and off-axis narratives.

According to director Karapotó, these new films tend to provoke the strangeness of the public, used for decades to see the indigenous question represented on the screens from an anthropological point of view and from the point of view of artists who see everything from outside.

“We have to reframe the cinema, which often contributes only to invisibility and erasure,” he says. “It’s time to use it to talk about our struggles.”

Graciela Guarani, who plays at the same festival with the documentary “Meu Sangue É Vermelho”, shares Ziel’s opinion and believes that it is not possible to think of contemporary indigenous cinema without being an activist and as a political tool to give from visibility to oppression – suffering not only by these populations, but also by blacks, women or LGBT groups.

Even so, she says she dreams of building stories on other topics. “I want people to one day be able to enjoy our art without the condition that it carries the voice of survival, which is so permeated in everything we do today.

Graciela’s feature film presents the trajectory of Guarani rapper Kurumin MC. The musician, born in a village in the far south of São Paulo, sings about the demarcation of land and the current indigenous situation in Brazil – and rose to fame when, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he appeared on the field with a banner in which was already written “demarcation”.

The report also draws a parallel with the human rights violations suffered by residents of the region of Mato Grosso do Sul, where the director was born, and ends with an excerpt from a statement made in 1988 by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, in which he asserts that the Brazilian cavalry was incompetent because they do not exterminate all indigenous peoples.

Bolsonaro, moreover, is present in a series of these films. For Graciela, the current government threatens the survival of all indigenous populations. “It was handled fairly normally by the government – and it’s very scary. It’s a genocidal project, ”he said.

Current Brazilian policy also calls for “Ivy Reñoy – Semente da Terra”, collectively run by the Cultural Association of Indigenous Directors, Ascuri, which takes place at Cine Kurumin, a festival dedicated to indigenous cinema.

The production consists of footage taken a week after then-MP Jair Bolsonaro visited Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, in 2016. At the time, he said that if elected president, the farmers’ business card would be a bullet cartridge. The result, according to the documentary, was a series of armed militia attacks on the Guarani-Kaiowá camps in the region, recorded by the filmmakers.

“Since we have the ability to manage the camera, we went into the middle of the conflicts when they happened,” says Gilmar Kiripuku Galache, member of Ascuri.

But the key to activism and denunciation of cinema is not only that of the filmmakers – it is also in the festivals that screen these films.

“We think it would be very interesting to give a voice to indigenous filmmakers at such a complicated time that Brazil is going through,” says Adriana Dutra, one of the organizers of the Inffinito festival.

Thaís Brito, director of Cine Kurumin, which has brought together national and international films for seven editions, emphasizes that these productions bring their own vision on problems that affect everyone – in the event of an epidemic. “People suffer from diseases brought by non-natives since colonization and have the experience of resisting them.”

As part of a diversity policy, the two festivals are organized by indigenous filmmakers. “It’s already a start, but I want to see our production in the main competitions,” says filmmaker Graciela Guarani.

