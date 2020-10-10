Actor Cecil Thiré, performer of ‘the Next Victim’ killer, dies – selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Rio de Janeiro actor and director Cecil Thiré “died, aged 77, in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but the artist has been weakened by Parkinson’s disease for some years.

Thiré, son of actress Tônia Carrero and artist Carlos Arthur Thiré, rose to prominence on Brazilian television for roles in successful soap operas such as “Roda de Fogo” by Lauro César Muniz in 1987 , “Top Model”, by Antônio Calmon and Walther Negrão, in 1989, and “The Next Victim”, by Silvio de Abreu.

In this last plot, broadcast in 1995, the actor played Adalberto, the assassin around whom the mystery of the plot revolves and who was only revealed in his last chapter.

The actor made his soap opera debut in 1967, with “Angústia de Amar”, and has appeared in soap operas in Manchete and Record.

Cecil Thiré has also directed films such as “The Devil Lives in Blood” in 1967, as well as several plays, including Jason Miller’s “Night of Champions” in 1975, which won him the Molière Award for Best Director. .

He worked with his mother, Tônica Carrero, in “Sassaricando”, a soap opera, recorded between the years 1987 and 1988. The title is currently rebroadcast by the Viva channel.

The actor had been dealing with a series of complications from Parkinson’s disease for years and had undergone treatment with neurologist José Mauricio Godoy, who also assisted his mother.

In March 2018, while participating in the cremation of Tônia, victim of cardiac arrest, Thiré was photographed in a wheelchair and appeared weakened.

“He deserved to have the most beautiful awakening in the world, surrounded by people he loves, who loved him all his life. Dad was a warrior. He fought for democracy, for art, he fought for ‘is beaten for the theater. He had four children, seven grandchildren and was a. warrior until the last minute. If there is heaven, he and my grandmother are together now, ” her daughter Luisa Thiré said in a posted video.

Some artists have demonstrated on social networks. “Cecil was one of the first people to believe me,” actor Marcelo Serrado said. “He was a gentleman and always very attentive at work,” wrote actress Drica Moraes.

He leaves behind seven grandchildren and four children, including actors Carlos Thiré and Miguel Thiré.