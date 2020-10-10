Investigator kills woman, then is killed in exchange for gunfire with soldiers

A civilian police investigator was killed in a clash with military police on Friday evening (9), in Belo Horizonte (MG), after shooting his own wife and trying to escape at high speed through the streets of the mining capital. The suspect has been identified as Vinicius Oliveira da Silva, 36 years old.

The crime was published by UOL. According to the portal, witnesses reported that the investigator and his wife, Jociane de Souza Borges, 40, were in a bar when they started arguing and, a few minutes later, left the facility. . The suspect allegedly pushed the victim against a wall and the public tried to prevent further attacks. However, at this point he drew his gun and fired.

Jociane was hit by at least two gunshots in the chest area. An attempt was made to help her, but she could not resist her injuries.

One of the shots fired by the investigator hit a man in the bar. However, the bullet stopped in the cell phone the customer was holding. He ended up with minor injuries to his hand.

After killing his wife, Vinicius got in the car and fled at high speed through the streets of the capital. Military police began to pursue the suspect, who lost control of the car and crashed. However, the military reported that he left the vehicle firing.

There was an exchange of fire and the CP investigator was injured. He came to the rescue of a hospital, but died soon after. The couple had a 3-year-old son.