In response to Doria, health ministry excludes preference to buy Chinese vaccine – Selições Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – This Friday (9), the health ministry downplayed the procedures for obtaining and distributing the Coronavac vaccine, a partnership between the government of São Paulo and China’s Sinovac, and said they didn’t were no more advanced than other immunizations analyzed by the federal government.

The portfolio’s executive secretary said he “can’t buy what doesn’t exist”.

The position was announced the same day Governor João Doria (PSDB) lobbied the federal government for a response regarding the partnership. Doria said she already had a “Plan B” for distribution to other states if she didn’t close a partnership with the federal government.

Doria intended to add Coronavac to the federal immunization plan, but has yet to secure a job with the Department of Health.

“Our agreements with the State of São Paulo, with the Butantan Institute, are in line with bilateral agreements with the laboratories with which we are in contact”, declared the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Élcio Franco.

Franco repeated the widely circulated version of the dossier that priority will be given to the first vaccine ready, which is reliable, which is offered in large quantities to the Brazilian population and which has a good price.

“The vaccine that is ready first will certainly be an option for us to buy. Under Brazilian law, I cannot buy what does not exist,” said the executive secretary, who then explained that the contract was maintained. .

“So, like Butantan, the other laboratories that we are looking for to gain knowledge and have access to safe and effective vaccines have the same role.”

On the other hand, Franco recalled that Coronavac is in phase 3 of clinical trials and that it can therefore become a candidate, if its registration is approved by Anvisa (National Agency for Health Surveillance).

The executive secretary also recalled that there is already a guarantee of 140 million doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 for the first half of next year.

Of this total, 100 million are the result of a partnership with the AstraZeneca laboratory, in partnership with the University of Oxford, via Fiocruz.

The remaining 40 million doses refer to Brazil’s adherence to the Covax Facility initiative, led by the WHO (World Health Organization). Brazil intends to vaccinate 10% of the Brazilian population by joining this mechanism.

“We remain in bilateral contact not only with the Butantan Institute, the coronavac, but also with other national institutes which seek partnerships with international laboratories. We seek in this portfolio to open the opportunity to open access to a safe and effective vaccine as soon as possible. “