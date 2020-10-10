Medical Telemetry Market Status – Most Fragile & Speculative Growth Trends

Telemetry is an automatic measurement and transmission of data at a distance by radio, cellular or other means. Medical telemetry is a telemetry application in medical health care. Medical telemetry devices monitor a patients vital signs and other health-related parameters and transfer it. The patients with a high risk of various health concerns use medical telemetry devices and these devices are helping to save a life. Medical telemetry allows the patient to be monitored for many days or weeks without staying in the hospital. The current COVID-19 disease is placing extreme stress on the global health care system. The people are being quarantined for not to spread the disease. Various governments are declaring lockdowns in their countries. This is affecting the people who have a history of diseases such as cardiac diseases, lung diseases and others. Medical telemetry devices are being used to manage some aspects of the COVID-19. These devices measure the real-time health-related data of the patient and transfer it to the healthcare professionals. Thus the demand for such devices is high in COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization mentioned telemedicine among essential services in â€œstrengthening the Health Systems Response to COVID-19â€ policy. According to a new WHO policy, within the optimizing service delivery action, telemedicine should be one of the alternative models for clinical services and clinical decision support. In March 2020, FDA has issued a policy to facilitate greater use of remote patient monitoring technologies to cut back on hospital visits and thereby minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while also reducing the burden on providers during the current crisis.

Latest research document on ‘Medical Telemetry’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are GE Healthcare (United States), Genesis Health System (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Medtronic (United States), BioTelemetry Inc. (United States), Spacelabs Healthcare (United States), Applied Cardiac Systems (United States), The Scottcare Corporation (United States), Zoll Medical Corporation (United States), Welch Allyn (United States)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

The market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Resting ECG Telemetry Devices, Stress ECG Telemetry Devices, Others), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Urgent Care, Remote ICU, Other), Services (Real-Time, Store and Forward, Remote Monitoring), Component (Hardware, Software {Integrated and Standalone})

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Medical Telemetry Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Adoption of Technological Advanced Products

Rising Applications of IoT Devices

Growth Drivers

Growing Need of Medical Telemetry Devices in COVID-19 Pandemic

Growing Cardiovascular Disorder Incidents

Rising Demand for Cloud Computing

Increasing Medical Telemetry Applications

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lockdowns in various countries result in a shortage of labors that may affect the production of medical telemetry devices

Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure in some Regions

Opportunities

Increasing COVID-19 cases around the globe results in the high demand for medical telemetry devices. Governments are taking initiatives to reduce the burden on the clinical facilities is boosting demand for such devices. Demand for these devices will be high in the upcoming future from various countries such as the United States, Italy, India and COVID-19 affected countries.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Telemetry Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Medical Telemetry market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Medical Telemetry Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Medical Telemetry

Chapter 4: Presenting the Medical Telemetry Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Medical Telemetry market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Medical Telemetry Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key Development Activities:

The companies are increasing their healthcare device production to meet market demands due to COVID-19 disease spread. They are implementing advanced techniques to increase their production. Due to a shortage of labors, they mainly focus on automation in the production process.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Medical Telemetry Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

