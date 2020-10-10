São Paulo seeks first victory at Palmeiras stadium – Brazil national teams

SÃO PAULO, SP – The classic between Palmeiras, fifth place of the Brazilian, with 22 points, and São Paulo, in fourth position, with 23, this Saturday (10), at 7 p.m., at Allianz Parque, puts two of the teams face to face who are fighting at the top of the table, but who are not convinced by what they present on the pitch.

The dispute for the top positions – both start the 15th round close to the leader Atlético-MG (27 points) – does not necessarily reflect a good time for the rivals.

Fans are exerting strong pressure for the two to develop better football under the guidance of coaches Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Fernando Diniz.

São Paulo comes from an early elimination in the group stage of the Libertadores, in a streak of seven games without a win, broken by last Wednesday’s victory (7) by 3 to 0 over Atlético-GO. Nothing, however, that can guarantee the stability of the São Paulo coach in office if the team is defeated in Choque-Rei. And winning at Allianz Parque is something Morumbi’s club have never achieved.

There have been nine matches so far, with eight home wins and one draw – the last of the 2019 Paulista semi-final, when the visitors won on penalties.

The Brazilian’s table position may be misleading, but the team’s defensive numbers in the ten matches leading up to the Morumbi victory – including the loss to River Plate in the South American competition – showed great vulnerability of the defense of São Paulo. There were 18 goals conceded, an average of almost 2 per game.

In the last confrontation, with defender Bruno Alves again among the starters, in addition to the entry of midfielder Luan, the defense, in short, spent a game without being shunned.

This has not happened since August 26, when the victory over Athletico, for the Brazilian championship. Having suffered so many goals, the Habs have only won 2 of the last 10 games they have played – lost 3 and drawn 5. Against Palmeiras, the defense will be put to the test again. .

Compared to the São Paulo commander, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s situation in Palmeiras is a bit more relaxed, especially since the team, in addition to the Nacional, have qualified for the round of 16 at Libertadores.

But the football presented by the Alviverde squad falls short of expectations, especially at Allianz Parque.

Before losing to Botafogo in the last round, the team had a 20-game unbeaten streak – they have lost just three games in the year. However, there have been ten draws in that span, including four at home (Goiás, Internacional, Sport and Flamengo), which has kept the club from fighting for leadership with Atlético-MG for the time being.

The defeat came just as they had the chance to close the gap by five points in the final round, when the Minas Gerais side lost to Fortaleza.

The break in the streak of positive results coincided with the absences of goalkeeper Weverton, midfielder Gabriel Menino, Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez and Uruguayan left-back Matías Viña, four important players of the Luxembourg regime who represent their selections in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The quartet will also miss Palmeiras in the classic.

On the other hand, Alviverde’s side should count on the return of striker Luiz Adriano, recovering from an injury. He is the team’s top scorer in Brazil, with four goals, alongside Willian.

For these reasons both Palmeiras and São Paulo will have in this classic a chance to relieve the pressure from the rival side and stay at the top of the table, in search of the leader and better days.

PALM TREES

Jailson; Marcos Rocha, Felipe Melo, Luan, Esteves; Patrick de Paula, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga; Willian, Luiz Adriano, Wesley (Veron). T .: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

SAO PAULO

Tiago Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Bruno Alves, Reinaldo; Luan, Igor Gomes, Vitor Bueno, Daniel Alves; Luciano and Brenner. T .: Fernando Diniz

Stadium: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

Time: 7 p.m. this Saturday

Judge: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)