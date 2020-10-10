After six months, the Cidade da Criança, in Greater São Paulo, reopens this Saturday (10) – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Cidade da Criança Park, in São Bernardo do Campo (ABC) will reopen on Saturday (10), after about six months of closure, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The place will operate with 60% of the normal public capacity – which is 3 thousand people, as determined by the reopening rules.

In August, Expoaqua, which has managed the park since 2010, even announced the end of activities and the end of the partnership with the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, managed by Orlando Morando (PSDB).

One of the reasons for the closure was the crisis caused by the quarantine which prevented activities at the site. Shortly after the decision, authorization from the government of São Paulo, managed by João Doria (PSDB), took place for the resumption of certain activities, such as parks. Then the site manager reconsidered the closure.

“It was a sad moment. Everyone was worried, hoping to resolve the situation. In the end, it was just fear, ”says Joelmir Santos, park supervisor.

According to him, no employees were made redundant and during the period of closure of the amusement park, the maintenance sector continued to overhaul the toys. The park operates from Thursday to Sunday and on public holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.