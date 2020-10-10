Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock and Naomi Campbell strip naked in campaign to vote in the US – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Artists in the United States have found a somewhat peculiar way of alerting citizens to the importance of conscious voting in this year’s election.

As part of an anti-corruption campaign, RepresentUs left celebrities without clothes to talk about the subject of the US presidential elections.

In a video action shared by social media, several celebrities appear naked. Among them are Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Naomi Campbell, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, Chelsea Handler, among others. Everyone explains, in about two minutes, how to vote by mail because of the pandemic that is raging in the country and around the world.

The bare part refers to a pun on the English term “naked vote” which means “naked vote” ie those that are not counted because they contain filling errors. Thus, the action aims to encourage voters to read the instructions carefully and send the votes in advance. The election takes place on November 3.