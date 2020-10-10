Flamengo turns on Vasco and wins with Bruno Henrique’s goal

Bruno Henrique runs to celebrate after scoring the goal against Vasco (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / CRF – 10/10/20)

Flamengo beat Vasco 2-1 this Saturday (10), in São Januário. The owners of the house went ahead, but took the turn inside the house itself. Talles Magno opened the scoring early in the first half, but saw the red-black team come back more effectively in the complementary stage and win the triumph with goals from Léo Pereira and Bruno Henrique.

The result was excellent for Flamengo, who won their third consecutive victory. The team has 27 points and momentarily surpasses the Internacional, with 25. The leader is Atlético-MG, with the same 27. The two opponents at the end are still playing in the round.

Vasco, meanwhile, reached six games without a win (with four losses). The cruzmaltino team remains with 18 points in 10th position, but risks losing a few places until the end of the 15th round of the Brazilian championship.

In less than a minute, Bruno Henrique dominated the ball and, behind, received a hard ankle. Carlos Tenório, who had helmed Pikachu, received a yellow card and started to hang on the pitch. And that’s precisely where Flamengo forced the blows and almost opened the scoring.

What seemed to be Vasco’s “weak point” was very important right after that. In a new movement from Flamengo, Bruno Henrique received a pass, and this time Carlos Tenório turned out to be connected. He took advantage of the attacker’s mistake and went to Filipe Luís and passed to Talles Magno to take zero from São Januário: 1 to 0, 8min.

After an encouraging start, the classic calmed down. If the first few minutes promised a living game, the scene quickly changed. The midfield players showed greater defensive power and gained the upper hand over the opponent, leaving the game without much opportunity. To get an idea, the initial step ended with only three correct submissions.

At the start of the second half, Flamengo came to a draw. Absent on the right side of the attack, Diego charged Léo Pereira with a nice header. The defender anticipated Vasco’s defense and moved into the back of the net. It was everything the red-black team wanted: 1 on 1.

Vasco could have come back to the front of the dash on the next shot. Still on set piece, Castán had a great opportunity to put the team forward. The defender, however, ended up on Hugo Moura, who defended with some peace of mind despite the short distance.

Playing at home, Vasco rode in search of victory. In a game on the left, Carlinhos received inside the box and finished first. The ball went in the direction of the goal, but stopped at Cano, who was passing Hugo Souza. The Argentinian always tried to continue the movement, but failed.

The game was more like Vasco, but it was Flamengo who grabbed the best opportunities. In a quick counterattack, Thiago Maia made a great launch for Bruno Henrique, who shared with Fernando Miguel and submissive. The ball always hits the post before entering: 2 against 1.

Vasco even celebrated the second goal of the game, scored by Cano. The offer, however, was canceled. Was Paredes, who gave the pass to the Argentine, been prevented at the origin of the move. The move was revised by the VAR at 41min of the second half.

VASCO

Fernando Miguel; Cayo Tenório (Vinícius), Miranda, Leandro Castan and Henrique; Andrey, Marcos Júnior, Carlinhos and Benítez; Talles Magno (Guilherme Parede) and Cano. Manager: Alexandre Grasseli

FLAMENGO

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia and Diego (Michael); Gerson (Vitinho), Pedro and Bruno Henrique. Trainer: Domènec Torrent

Stadium: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Judge: Flavio Rodrigues de Sousa

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Neuza Ines Back

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral

Yellow cards: Cayo Tenório and Talles Magno (Vasco); Diego, Thiago Maia, Bruno Henrique, Léo Pereira and Vitinho (Flamengo)

Goals: Talles Magno, eight minutes after the start of the first half; Léo Pereira two minutes away and Bruno Henrique 25 minutes from the second half