Gilmar forces defeat on Lava Jato do Rio, takes action against Doria’s secretary for Goiás – Brazil Selections

BRASÍLIA, DF – Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), has withdrawn from Rio de Janeiro Lava Jato the action against Alexandre Baldy, approved secretary of metropolitan transport in the government João Doria (PSDB).

The magistrate declared the incompetence of the judge of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Bretas, to lead the case and referred the investigation to the Electoral Court of Goiás.

Baldy was arrested by order of Bretas on August 6, on charges relating to the run-up to his entry into the São Paulo government, but Gilmar Mendes granted habeas corpus the next day and he was released. Two weeks ago, the STF minister suspended the investigations.

The São Paulo accredited secretary was accused by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio de Janeiro of having received at least 2.6 million reais in bribes from members of the social organization Pró-Saúde and from the company Vermute.

The sums were reportedly passed on to the politician between 2014 and 2018, during which time he was Goiás’ trade secretary, federal deputy and Minister of Cities in the Michel Temer government (MDB).

Gilmar Mendes, however, argued that extracts from the attorney general’s statement and whistleblower statements refer to illegal movements for campaign donations, justifying referral to state electoral justice. in which he applied.

The procedure will be distributed to a magistrate in Goiás, who will be able to review Bretas’ orders, such as search and seizure warrants and the order to freeze assets.

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office), which had clashes with Lava Jato, spoke in favor of the operation in this case and defended the continuation of the process with Bretas.

Deputy Prosecutor Lindôra Araújo, one of the people closest to Attorney General Augusto Aras, said the case should continue in Rio de Janeiro because it involves a system of social organization directly linked to the gaps in RJ contracts.

During the operation on the day of his arrest, police executed search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to Baldy. Federal agents seized R $ 90,000 kept in two vaults at his home in Brasília and another R $ 110,000 in the residence he maintains in Goiânia.

Gilmar Mendes denied Baldy’s defense request on procedural grounds, but granted the ex officio order, i.e., without provocation of the parties, the order to send the case to Goiás .

“In this case, I see a clearly illegal constraint, justifying a concession of an exceptional order,” writes Gilmar.