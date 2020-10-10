Delegate robbed while walking on Vila Velha promenade

Vila Velha Regional Police where the case was registered (Photo: Taynara Nascimento)

A delegate was robbed and his cell phone stolen while walking along the promenade along Itaparica beach, in Vila Velha, this Saturday morning (10). According to the victim, the criminal suspects are two transvestites.

According to the report the victim sent to the report, he left his home around 8 a.m. to engage in physical activity. About two hours later, during which he made his way to the shore and returned to the end of it, the MP stopped to talk to a coconut water vendor and recorded a video of selfie to post to the family group.

According to him, when he started to walk, a transvestite approached him and told him to delete the footage, imagining that the police would have filmed him.

“I said I took a selfie and not hers, but as she insisted I showed the footage so she could see that she hadn’t filmed them. At that point, she grabbed my cell phone and tried to steal it, when I said I was a police officer and if I stole my cell phone I would go after her, ”she said.

According to him, at this point, a parody associate arrived with an empty beer bottle in his hand, demanding that the policeman give him the cell phone and threatening to break the glass and cut the victim if he didn’t. not obeying.

“I didn’t let go of the phone and resisted the assault. Then they knocked me over, threw me in the sandbank, assaulted me and stole the little money I was carrying. Being immobilized and fallen, I managed to remove the cell phone cover and put back the money I had saved for drinking coconut water on the way home, ”he said.

After stealing his cell phone, the deputy saw a military police vehicle pass by and triggered the team that managed to arrest one of the suspects. However, the victim’s cell phone was not with the inmate.

According to him, the police of the 2nd regional of Vila Velha searched hours later and managed to locate the second suspect of the crime. The two men were taken to the police station and fined for theft, the chief said.

The delegate also pointed out that the crime was captured by CCTV cameras from the town hall and that the footage is already with the police. The two transvestites have already passed through the police, according to the law enforcement officer – one suspect has already been arrested for murder and the second four times for theft.