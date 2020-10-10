Fire reaches Chapada Diamantina protection areas, Bahia – Brazil Selections

SALVADOR, BA – A fire has struck areas of Chapada Diamantina, Bahia, near the municipalities of Andaraí and Mucugê for two days.

There is no sign of casualties and the Bahian government still does not know how to report the extent of the fire. Areas of Chapada Diamantina National Park and Andaraí Municipal Park have been affected, two environmental protection areas

The fire broke out last Tuesday (6) on the banks of a national highway in Andaraí and quickly spread to Rota das Cachoeiras Park and Chapada Diamantina National Park.

Since then, members of volunteer brigades and employees of ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for the Conservation of Biodiversity) and Prevfogo, an organ linked to Ibama, have been working to fight the fires.

Over the past few days, there have been reinforcements of 30 firefighters, five planes and a support helicopter. Strong winds and rugged terrain, however, hamper firefighting actions.

According to the Bahia Fire Department, the areas affected by the fire had not recorded fires for about 20 years. As a result, the biomass buildup ended up functioning as fuel for the fire, making the fire more aggressive.

This Friday (9), part of the fires in the Parque Municipal de Andaraí had been eliminated. The main areas of interest were concentrated in Mucugê, in the Chapada National Park.

Bahia Governor Rui Costa (PT) visited the affected areas this Friday morning and regretted the fires.

“Unfortunately, the sun and the drought, sometimes also recklessly and sometimes with the bad faith of the people, end up causing these fires. […] We work to fight [o fogo] mainly in areas near towns or in inhabited areas, ”the governor said.

Besides Chapada Diamantina, fires were also recorded in the western region of Bahia, affecting areas of the municipalities of Barra, Barreiras and Luís Eduardo Magalhães.