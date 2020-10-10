Inhotim cannot use works to pay off founder’s debt, says Justice – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – By court order, the state of Minas Gerais will not receive an Inhotim artwork package to reduce a R $ 111.7 million tax debt that the Itaminas group has with the state administration.

An agreement signed in 2016 provided for the museum founded by Bernardo Paz – a former partner of the mining conglomerate – to donate 20 works from its collection to the government of Minas Gerais to repay the group’s ICMS debt.

The works, which include works by Adriana Varejão, Cildo Meireles and Amílcar de Castro, would remain on display in the museum, as they are today, but would become the property of the state government.

In a ruling this week, however, Judge Bárbara Heliodora Quaresma Bomfim, of the 1st Court of Fiscal Acts of the State of Minas Gerais, said the deal does not prioritize the public interest, as the works are “inseparable from private property” and can be removed from where they are.

In addition, he maintains that “nothing will actually receive the ruined state of Minas Gerais, unlike the companies of the Itaminas group, which will have definitively solved their tax problems, by the extinction of the high tax credit on the screen”.

The original amount owed by Paz was R $ 471.6 million, but with the application of the reductions provided by law, it has increased to R $ 111.7 million today. All the works of art are valued at 619 million reais, or four times the balance owed.

In a statement, Inhotim says he continues to monitor the process and says he believes the agreement between the Itaminas group and the state “is a means that contributes to its longevity. [do Inhotim] as a relevant institution for education, tourism and culture in Minas Gerais “.

The public prosecutor had already spoken out against this negotiation. Last year, the prosecutor’s office said the museum owner’s debt to the state could not be settled in this way because there was no economic value that could be converted into cash in public coffers. At the time, he also decided that the financial situation of the mining conglomerate needed to be examined.

The 20 works were donated to the state after a 2017 mining law allowed repayment of debts acquired until December 31, 2016 with certified works of art and historical objects.

Among them, “Deviation for the Red” and “Glove Trotter”, by Cildo Meireles, “Beam Drop Inhotim”, by Chris Burden, and “Sonic Pavillion”, by Doug Aitken. The works are on loan to Inhotim under an agreement with Horizontes, a peace company, for a maximum period of 25 years.

Besides one of the most important contemporary art collections in the world, the Brumadinho open-air museum, on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte, has a botanical collection with rare species from all continents.

During the pandemic, Inhotim laid off 84 employees, after a period of reduced fixed-term contracts with suppliers and an agreement with the union on a temporary reduction in wages and hours.

Closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum plans to reopen on November 7.