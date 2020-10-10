‘No surprise,’ says Andressa Suita’s brother about his separation from her and Gusttavo Lima – Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Bachelor of Nutrition Alexandre Suita spoke on Friday (9) about the split between his sister, Andressa Suita, and singer Gusttavo Lima. According to him, the news was already expected.

“No surprise,” he wrote on a social network. “But I pray and encourage the family. After all, what matters is the happiness of the boys.”

Andressa and Gusttavo, a couple since 2012 and married since 2015, are the parents of boys Gabriel, 3, and Samuel, 2.

“Uncle is here to teach you how to be a man,” his brother-in-law continued. “Relax.”

On social networks, Internet users have even speculated that the announcement of the end of the union would be a marketing ploy to promote Lima’s new song, “Café e Amor”, which speaks of separation and whose clip also aired this Friday (9). The council of the sertanejo denies it.

“The marriage ended after normal wear and tear on the relationship,” said a note from the singer’s team. “We inform you that there was no fight or betrayal and that any information circulating in this direction is false.”

“Friendship, affection and respect continue, in addition to the greater mission, the creation and education of the couple’s two children,” the text continues.