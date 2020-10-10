Letícia Spiller says she would love to do “Pantanal” again

Letícia Spiller recalled outstanding characters (Photo: Instagram reproduction @Arealspiller)

Actress Letícia Spiller, 47, said this Saturday (10) that she would love to be part of the cast of the soap opera “Pantanal”, which will win a remake on Globo in 2021. The revelation was made in an interview with Ana Furtado in the program É de Casa (Globe).

The two talked about gardening and Spiller said he spent the last few months on a farm in the Secretario region, in the municipality of Petrópolis (RJ). The property is close to the waterfalls, where the actress said she would bathe every morning.

Spiller pointed to the flowers in the garden and said he used to pour drops of lavender essence on the pillow every night.

Looking back on her career, she recalled two of her most outstanding roles: Babalu, from “Quatro por Quatro” (Globo, 1994-1995), and Giovanna Berdinazzi, from “O Rei do Gado” (Globo, 1996-1997) . “O Rei do Gado” was a different novel, with that rural climate, ”she said.

Since Globo’s announcement to remake “Pantanal”, several speculations have started to arise about the casting. On the internet, names like Rafa Kalimann, Erika Januza, Lucy Alves and Giullia Buscacio have been suggested to play the character of Juma, previously played by Cristiana Oliveira.

Tatá Werneck has joined the game and posted on Monday that she will be making the new Juma. “Guys! I accepted the challenge of doing Juma Marruá in the remake of Pantanal. Nobody knows that yet. I want to surprise Globo. I will get the first day of recording ready, and the production that will fight.”