Mamma Bruschetta is hired by the group two days after being sacked by SBT – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Mamma Bruschetta, 71, has not been unemployed for long. Two days after the announcement that her contract would not be renewed by SBT, where she was part of the presenter group in Triturou, she has already agreed to participate in the group program Melhor da Tarde.

The presenter was surprised by the invitation of her friend Catia Fonseca, 51, who controls the attraction. The two had previously worked together on Mulheres, on TV Gazeta.

According to Band, Mamma will make a special appearance on the show and will appear twice a week, directly from her home. It should be remembered that she is part of the risk group for Covid-19 and continues to be treated after removing a tumor from the esophagus last year.

Fonseca said on the show that she met her husband Rodrigo Riccó, who is the manager of Melhor da Tarde, on Thursday (8) to talk about the matter. They suggested hiring Mamma Friday (9) for the group.

“I want to know if you accept it in a day or two of the week, so that you can do your treatments, participate in the best of the afternoon, from your home” the host asked live, which made her friend cry.

“I’m going to tell you something, God is so good to me that I have you as a friend,” Mom replied. “You and I have a story that is neither of this world nor of this time. We already know that. You make me so happy. I think I am the queen of the black cola today.”

“What do you think my answer will be? Yes!” He replied in the sequence.