Council recommends São Paulo municipalities to allow schools to reopen – Selecções Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The São Paulo National Board of Education has recommended São Paulo municipalities to follow Governor João Doria’s (PSDB) plan and allow schools to reopen, if they have been in the yellow phase for more 28 days. Until Friday (9), only 219 of the 645 cities authorized the return of face-to-face activities.

The state government has intensified the mayors’ campaign to allow the reopening of schools, as the resumption of activities in the state network depends on the release of each municipality. As of Friday, 904 state units had reopened – accounting for 16.4% of the total.

It is expected that with the authorization of the mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) of the capital, other municipal administrators will follow the statement. Since the announcement of the resumption of activities in the city of São Paulo, the number of municipalities that have authorized the reopening has increased from 128 to 219.

The main concern, however, is with cities that have already decided or signaled that school activities will not return this year. This is the case for the municipalities of ABC Paulista and the interior, such as Limeira and Ribeirão Preto.

The council’s recommendation, approved on Wednesday (7), argues that the prolonged disruption of face-to-face activities results in loss of learning, health and safety for students.

“It is clear that prolonging, over time, the return to face-to-face classes is not an adequate measure in the best interests of children, adolescents and young people given the negative consequences for security and social development, emotional and student learning, ”the paper says. Okay.

Among the educational losses, the council highlights the learning losses, the decreased sense of belonging to school and the increased drop-out and drop-out rates. In terms of health and safety, it highlights the damage to nutrition and mental health, in addition to the increased vulnerability to child labor and exploitation.

The document calls on municipalities to follow the guidelines of the state emergency center and the timetable of São Paulo’s plan, which calls for the reopening of schools with up to 35% of students in regions that are in phase yellow for more than 28 days.

According to the latest classification from the state government, only the Barretos region is still unable to resume school activities, as it is the only one in the orange phase.

The capital and the regions of Campinas, Baixada Santista, Piracicaba, Sorocaba and Taubaté have entered the green phase – even so, many municipalities in these localities have not authorized the reopening of schools.

Márcia Bernardes, education secretary of Atibaia and president of Undime (entity that brings together education secretaries) São Paulo, says she respects the direction of the council, but says there is a need to analyze the capacity of schools in each municipality.

“We are aware of the risks reported, but logistics and planning for the reopening are necessary. There is no public policy to support the recovery, we have no funding, quotas to purchase materials and guarantee respect for the protocol. We must also reflect. in the reality of municipalities, “he said.

According to her, many municipalities have chosen to use the last two academic months of 2020 to focus their efforts on remote activities and plan for face-to-face recovery for next year.

“Unfortunately, it will not be in two months that we will find this gap again. Some cities have decided to invest in planning, in a well-prepared cycle, while waiting for the years to come.”

The mayor of Rio Grande da Serra and president of the ABC consortium, Gabriel Maranhão (PSDB), says he is maintaining the decision not to reopen any schools in the municipality this year. The other six cities in the consortium have also said they are not expected to resume school activities until next year.

“In my city, I keep the decision to return only in 2021. We have a very short period this year, which will not bring any recovery in learning. I see no reason to justify putting the lives of children in danger, ”he said.