European countries set new daily records for covid-19 cases

The General Directorate of Health (DGS) of Portugal announced this Saturday (10) a new daily record of covid-19 cases, with 1,646 cases detected in the last 24 hours. This is the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in March. In total, Portugal has already registered 85,574 cases of the disease and 2,067 deaths (five between Friday and Saturday).

Record of daily cases also in Holland, with 6,504 new patients counted between yesterday and today, exceeding the previous record, set on Friday. Amsterdam (630), Rotterdam (391) and Utrecht (221) are the cities with the most cases in this update. The country has 168,280 total cases of covid-19, with 6,567 deaths (24 in the last 24 hours).

Russia saw 12,846 new cases of covid-19 detected between Friday and Saturday, a new daily record since the start of the pandemic in the country. A total of 1,285,084 are infected and 22,454 deaths, of which 197 were recorded in the update bulletin this Saturday.

In India, the new coronavirus pandemic situation also remains unchecked. The government has announced that 73,272 new cases of the disease have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 6,985,462 and now an average of 70,000 new cases per day in October.

In addition, there were 926 new deaths between Friday and today, 107,538 deaths in total. Local health officials are concerned about religious holidays scheduled for the end of October and November, which could generate larger crowds in the streets.

The latest survey update from Johns Hopkins University highlights that the world is approaching 40 million cases of covid-19, with 39,951,286. The United States (7,669,441) comes first, followed India (6,985,462), Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,285,084) and Colombia (894,300). There are a total of 1,069,194 deaths on the planet. (With international agencies)