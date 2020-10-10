Driver begins to face slow traffic and rain on vacation exit – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Departing from the capital on the afternoon of Friday (9), the day before the extended holiday on October 12, is starting to be slow in some sections, according to the dealers who manage the roads. The alert is for rain, which fell all day and left the trails wet.

Inland, the Bandeirantes motorway was, at 6.30 p.m., congested at Jundiaí (58 km from SP) for about 12 km due to heavy traffic. In Campinas (93 km from SP), there is 5 km of congestion. In Anhanguera, also in Jundiaí, the traffic is 7 km. In Campinas, there is more than 3 km of slowness.

On the Presidente Dutra highway, the main option for those going to Aparecida (180 km from SP), there is slowness due to the excess of vehicles between kilometers 162 and 159, in Jacareí, and between kilometers 149 and 145, near São José dos Campos.

On the Imigrantes highway, in the coastal direction, there are traffic jams due to excess vehicles at two points: between kilometers 30 and 46 and from 66 to 70. In the mountain range, there is fog and, at the arrival at low altitude, rain.

Operation Train, which reduces the speed of traffic, was put into practice on the Anchieta highway in the late morning due to heavy rains.

At Ayrton Senna there is a section of slow inland traffic due to an accident which caused a partial ban on the track. The affected section is between kilometers 44 and 53.

TEMPERATURE

After a rainy Friday, the vacation should continue with less than ideal time for the beach. In Santos, Saturday (10) must have a minimum of 13 ° C and a maximum of 23 ° C, with overcast weather and rain. On Sunday (11), the temperature reaches 24 ° C, and rises to 26 ° C on Monday (12), but the two-day minimum remains at 14 ° C.

In Bertioga, the maximum temperatures during the three days of the stay must be 22 ° C, 24 ° C and 26 ° C, always with a minimum of 12 ° C. The day must be cloudy and rainy, and there is even a thunderstorm expected Monday.

In São Sebastião, the weather warms up a bit, with highs of 23 ° C on Saturday, 25 ° C on Sunday and 27 ° C on Monday. Within three days, however, the forecast is for cloudy weather with the possibility of rain.