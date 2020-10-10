Nadal goes to the Roland Garros final without losing a set and faces Djokovic – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Rafael Nadal is, for the 13th time, in a Roland Garros final. On Friday (9), the Spanish tennis player beat the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman (6-3, 6-3 and 7-6 partial) without much difficulty and will defend the title of the tournament.

The tennis player’s 99th victory in the history of the competition was scared only in the third set, in which the Argentinian recovered, avoided a 6-3 and forced a tie break, but did not follow. the pace and ended up winning.

In his career in the current edition of Roland Garros, Nadal has not missed a set: there were six victories by 3 sets to 0 over Egor Gerasimov, Mackenzie McDonald, Stefano Travaglia, Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner, in addition by Schwartzman.

The Spaniard’s opponent will be Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other semi-final by 3 sets to 2 (6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6 and 6 -1 partial). The final of the competition is scheduled for Sunday (11).

Largest Roland Garros champion with 12 trophies, Nadal has won eight of the last ten editions – during this period it was not until 2015 and 2016 that the winners were Stan Wawrinka and Djokovic himself, respectively.

If he wins, Nadal will equal Roger Feder in number of Grand Slam titles. The Swiss have 20 trophies in the tournament series against 19 for the Spaniard. Djokovic is just behind, with 16 goals.