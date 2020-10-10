Andréa Nóbrega denies romance with Eduardo Costa

Andréa Nóbrega turned down the romance (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @Andreanobregaoficial)

Actress Andréa Nóbrega, known for her participation in A Praça É Nossa (SBT) and realities Mulheres Ricas (Band) and A Fazenda 11 (Record), has denied having a romance with singer Eduardo Costa, 40.

“We’re just friends,” she said in a social media post. Rumors that the two of them were dating began in June when she left a message in a spicy video the singer posted. In the commentary, Andrea congratulated him and some fans started to share.

The actress has just turned 52. She had a special breakfast set up by her daughter, nephews and friends. “It’s the best day of my life,” he said.

Andrea’s last public appearance was in A Fazenda 11. And it was in actuality that she opened the game on her previous relationship, with presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 84. In conversation with Thayse Teixeira and Bifão, she said she saw “all the doors close” at the time.

“You see your life crumbling. You think, ‘What am I going to do?’ That’s when I went to participate in ‘Rich Women’. I just said, ‘I don’t want to expose my kids so much. I never liked that ‘, but it was then the media saw: “Look at her life, she talks” “.

Eduardo Costa, on the other hand, is still in the midst of rumors of new business. He was given as a boyfriend by names like Antonia Fontenelle and had a relationship with Victória Villarim who is now in A Fazenda 12.