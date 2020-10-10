After three weeks of rise with budget uncertainty, the dollar falls to R $ 5.53 – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – After advancing 6% in the past three weeks, the dollar fell 2.4%, in the week ending Friday (9). In Friday’s trading session, the currency fell 1.09% to R $ 5.5270, the lowest value since September 24. Tourism is R $ 5.67.

Like the real, the Brazilian stock market rebounded this week. After five weeks of decline, it rose again, rising 3.7% over the period. This Friday, however, fell 0.44%, to 97,438 points, with the caution of pre-vacation investors from Nossa Senhora Aparecida on Monday (12).

The relief in the Brazilian market follows investor concern over the possible increase in public spending to finance citizens’ income, a replacement of Bolsa Família or an expansion of emergency aid.

In recent days, however, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) has reaffirmed the authority of Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), who would have the final say on citizens’ income and Guedes recalled that emergency aid is ending. in September.

This Friday, the President declared that emergency aid would not be paid forever and that, despite the small amount for the beneficiaries, it is very costly for the Union.

Another positive point, analysts said, was the minister’s rapprochement with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

During an event Thursday (8), the deputy minister and the minister promised to return to work together on the economic agenda. According to Maia, the priority now is to vote for the emergency PEC, which creates fiscal adjustment mechanisms.

In recent weeks, the two have exchanged public criticisms, raising concerns among investors about the reform program.

With the reduction in fiscal risk, the country risk measured by the 5-year CDS fell 12.2% over the week, to 217 points, the lowest value for two weeks.

The CDS serves as an informal thermometer of investor confidence in economies, especially emerging ones. If the indicator rises, it is a sign that investors fear for the financial future of the country, if it falls, the message is the opposite: it signals increased confidence in the capacity of the country to repay its debts.

The positive bias abroad also contributed to the improvement in Brazil. After canceling negotiations for further fiscal stimulus, President Donald Trump took a step back.

Democrats and Republicans are following the deal for a new trillion dollar package with no deal in sight. Despite the failure of Friday’s negotiations between US House of Commons Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the New York stock exchanges closed higher.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.88% and the Dow Jones 0.57%. The Nasdaq is up 1.39%.

With increased investor optimism, the dollar, a security asset, has lost strength against most of the world’s currencies. Among emerging markets, the real posted the second best performance against the US dollar during the session, behind only the Chinese renminbi.

Emerging markets like Brazil could show better performance in the future, said Barclays analysts, who said investors would be ready to put “money to work” as the prospect of an unchallenged US election. Are growing.

“Meanwhile, there are early signs of an improvement in the health crisis in parts of the emerging bloc, as Covid-19 cases appear to have peaked in some of the affected countries, such as India and the Brazil, ”they said.

Barclays, however, still sees the real below some of its peers. “We are still bought in Mexican peso versus real and Chilean peso,” they said. The real is down 18.7% against the Mexican peso in 2020.

On Thursday, the National Treasury sold the entire batch of NTN-F 1 million 2031, a fixed-rate security with a longer maturity, traditionally demanded by international investors. The volume made available was the highest since the beginning of January and well above the average of 255,000 papers from the ten previous auctions.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, the highlight of this Friday’s trading session was the MRV, with an increase of 8.5%, after the construction company announced that its net sales hit a record 1.97 billion reais in the third quarter, an increase of 41% compared to the same quarter. 2019 stage. In the aftermath, competitor Cyrela rose 4.6% to R $ 26.23.

Luiza magazine rose 6.8% to R $ 98.15, after the company’s shareholders approved the one-to-four share split at the meeting on October 14. The division will reduce the price of each paper and expand the access of small investors to the business.

Gol rose 3.2%, after claiming to broaden the seat supply in October, following a strong expansion in ticket sales in September. The company also said it is expected to close the third quarter at a loss and will continue to burn cash in the fourth quarter. In the sector, Azul advanced 0.7%.

After rising more than 3% the day before, Petrobras’ (most traded) preferred shares fell 3% to R $ 19.80. Common shares (with voting rights) returned 3.3% to R $ 19.91. The fall accompanied the oil movement. The barrel of Brent (international benchmark) fell 1.4% at the end of the session to US $ 42.73, after rising 3.2% the day before.

The biggest drop in the session was on IRB, which lost 7.2% to R $ 7.18. The reinsurer’s stock had a volatile week with a drop in the banks’ recommendation, accumulating an 11.2% drop.