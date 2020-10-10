Institute issues alert for risk of storm in state

Cloudy weather in Vitória and Vila Velha (Photo: Dayana Souza / AT / 10/06/2020)

The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) issued on Saturday (10) new alerts for Espírito Santo. In total, there are three warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rains and accumulated rains and they are valid for the 78 municipalities of Espírito Santo.

According to the institute, the alerts are valid until 11:59 p.m. this Saturday. In addition to Espírito Santo, residents of cities in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro should also be aware of the amount of rain.

A storm accompanied by a gust of wind caused destruction on Friday evening (9) in Guaçuí, in the Caparaó region. Several roofs have been uprooted. Poles and trees were cut down. Some properties have been partially destroyed.