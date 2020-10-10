Classic in São Januário brings together Vasco and Flamengo at opposite times – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – At different times in the Brazilian championship, Vasco and Flamengo face each other this Saturday (10), at 5 p.m., in São Januário. Packed by two consecutive wins and a series of good results, the red-black team lives a moment high, occupying the third position. The Vasco, meanwhile, have not won for six games and are in a troubled environment.

The negative streak caused a crisis in Vasco. And this led to the decision to dismiss, last Thursday (8), the coach Ramon Menezes, his assistants and the technical coordinator Antônio Lopes. Cruz-maltino will be led in the classic by coach Alexandre Grasseli, who was originally the Under-20 team captain and did a good job. On the very day of Ramon’s resignation, he qualified his team for the Guanabara Cup final of the category.

In this winless streak, two of them are for the Copa do Brasil, which resulted in the elimination against Botafogo. The others are for Brasileirão. Vasco has won just one point in the last 12 games and hasn’t won since September 13. Since then he has drawn with RB Bragantino and lost to Coritiba (0x1), Atlético-MG (1 × 4) and Bahia (0x3). On this, Vasco, who was already leader, occupies tenth place, with 18 points.

For the classic, Vasco has good news in the middle of the bad phase. Midfielder Martín Benítez and midfielder Andrey return to the squad after serving a suspension.

Flamengo appears strengthened after his team overcame a Covid-19 outbreak. Coach Domènec Torrent has good pieces at his disposal, despite losses due to players called up for his teams – among them Everton midfielder Ribeiro and Arrascaeta-, in addition to injured Diego Alves and Gabigol.

On the right side, Isla presented himself to the Chilean squad and will be replaced by Matheuzinho. Pedro Rocha could be the novelty of the attack

The classic marks a duel outside the scorers. On the red-black side, Pedro has scored six goals in the last five games and is having a great time. Maltese Cruz has Germán Cano as his main goal-scoring prospect in Argentina, but the top scorer is enjoying a quick six games. In the Brazilian, the player of the Fla has six goals. Cano scored one more.

VASCO

Fernando Miguel; Yago Pikachu (Cayo Tenório), Miranda, Leandro Castan, Henrique; Andrey, Juninho (Marcos Júnior / Fellipe Bastos), Martín Benítez; Vinícius, Germán Cano, Talles Magno. T .: Alexandre Grasseli

FLAMENGO

Hugo; Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira, Natan, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Willian Arão, Gerson; Pedro Rocha (Diego), Pedro, Bruno Henrique. T .: Domènec Torrent

Stadium: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Time: 5 p.m. this Saturday

Judge: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)