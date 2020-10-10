State confirms 6 more deaths and 363 cases of Covid-19

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) confirmed, on Saturday afternoon (10), the death of 6 additional patients due to complications caused by the new coronavirus.

According to data from the Covid-19 group, developed by the dossier to monitor the number of this disease in the soil of Espírito Santo, the total number of people who have lost their lives due to the virus is now 3,646.

In the past 24 hours, 363 new cases of infection with the virus have been confirmed in the state. Espírito Santo has the cumulative 138,462 people infected with the virus since the confirmation of the first patient in February.

Among the cities, Vila Velha remains the municipality with the most cases of illness in the state, with 19,585 people. In second place is Vitória with 17,411 residents diagnosed with Covid-19 and, in third place, Serra with 16,751.

Cured

According to Sesa’s data, in the last 24 hours, 1,019 patients have received confirmation that they have won the fight against the virus and the total recoveries are 127,643.

The city with the most recovered people is Vila Velha, which has 18,367 patients who have overcome the disease. Vitória is second in this relationship with 16,691 and Serra comes third with 15,746 healed.

According to Sesa, there are still 106,655 suspected cases of coronavirus infection, but on the other hand, 208,315 have already been ruled out. The total number of notifications is 453,432.

The virus’s case fatality rate is 2.6% in the state and 424,250 people have already been tested after being suspected of the disease.

Beds

The rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat patients with Covid-19 is 68.90% in the state.