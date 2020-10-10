Covas Vice Group bills at least 1.4 million reais per year with the rental of a day care center at the town hall – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – “Hi, guys, how are you? I’m bringing you information here. Another daycare is opening. It’s only these days that I communicate,” says Ricardo Nunes, MDB advisor and candidate for deputy mayor in Bruno Covas’ list (PSDB), filming himself in a building that would house a nursery school in São Paulo.

With an electoral stronghold in the far south, Nunes has as one of its flags the associated nurseries, a model which is under investigation for suspected irregularities.

One of the functions of councilors like him is to oversee the spending of the executive. However, the proximity of the entities – which sign contracts with the municipal management, administer large transfers and welcome thousands of students – bears electoral fruits.

In the case of Covas’ vice-presidential candidate, the report finds its political allies in two directions: both entities running daycares in partnership with the Municipality of São Paulo and renting out properties for them.

Among Covas’ allies, it is understood that the choice of Nunes came under pressure from Governor João Doria. The PSDB worked for the pure plate, while the members of the DEM and MDB insisted on a vice of the coalition.

Councilman Milton Leite (DEM), who controls a significant part of the town hall machine, was against the sheer plate and endorsed Nunes’ name.

At least seven teaching and support buildings have been leased by server companies or former servers from the Nunes political support hard core, according to IPTU registration data and other documents.

According to data from this year’s Transparency Portal, units earn over R $ 1.4 million per year in rentals, with values ​​that, on average, exceed the benchmarks of the town hall itself.

In 2017, the current management published a decree defining 0.8% of the market reference value (VVR) of the property as the rent limit for crèches. The seven properties found by the report have an average rent of 1.15% of the RVR. According to the 0.8% parameter, savings in public coffers would exceed R $ 400,000 per year.

The agreements signed with the entities have enabled the city to increase the number of daycare centers, a demand that has lasted for decades in the city of São Paulo.

Many partners have links with political groups. They apply to serve the children and, selected by the city, receive transfers from public funds, including the value of building rents – a controversial activity involving high numbers in devalued areas.

In 2020 alone, 2.8 billion reais are provided for in transfers for the operation and maintenance of the network of daycare partners.

Allies of city councilor Ricardo Nunes who rent buildings for day care centers say they are doing social work to reduce the shortage of vacations. Bruno Covas’ campaign, answering for the vice candidate, says there are no irregularities.

Most of the group-linked rentals have Crescent Empreendimentos as one of the lessors, according to the IPTU registry.

One of the partners of the company is Valderci Malagosini Machado. Ally of Nunes, he is deputy mayor of Capela do Socorro, under his recommendation. The city councilor had already appointed Valderci for the same post at the Santo Amaro regional office, under Fernando Haddad (PT).

There are at least two contracts listed as lessor or one of the lessors by the RTCM Farias Administração de Bens, by Ronaldo do Prado Farias, appointed by Nunes as director of the municipality of SPObras (São Paulo Obras).

Nunes, Valderci and Farias, who have known each other for two decades, are former presidents of Aesul (Association of Companies of the Southern Region).

The group is engaged in the campaign for Nunes’ successor as adviser, Marcelo Messias – former chief of staff of the sub-prefecture of Capela do Socorro and whose company appears under contract as a rental company for another creche.

‘MY BOSS’

Among the properties linked to the group, four house Children’s Educational Centers (CEIs) managed by Acria (Associação Amiga da Criança e Adolescente). The entity is led by a supporter of Nunes, Elaine Targino. On social networks, she designates the advisor as leader.

In 2016, Elaine posted a photo of Nunes with the following message: “I am asking for your vote for this counselor who is my boss, my friend and a good citizen.” Two years later, when Nunes tried to be elected Member of Parliament, she again asked for “my boss” support.

In the report, she said the phrase chef was a mistake, since she worked with Nunes, whom she considers a friend and whom she has known for 20 years. “Support to be a person I know and develop a work with a lot of dedication.”

The choice of custodial properties is made by the offer of owners who wish to rent them and, later, by checking demand in the area, she said. The owner, says Elaine, must agree to make adaptations, with no guarantee that the property will be rented.

According to her, the rent is defined by the city, depending on the size of the property and the valuation of the expert. She asserts that Nunes does not influence the choice of buildings, but that “there is a commitment from the whole political group to act to reduce the disparity” of the lack of nurseries.

In addition to her as president, the entity has and had other allies from the city councilor to the council, according to a 2019 document.

José Cleanto Martins also appears as vice president – in 2018 Nunes honored him in the House. He is the founder of Sobei (Sociedade Beneficente Equilíbrio de Interlagos), another sponsor linked to Nunes.

In 2018, Folha de S. Paulo revealed that part of the entity’s buildings had been leased to the same businessman from the region, also close to Nunes. The prosecution has opened an investigation to clarify, among other points, the connection of politicians with the entities and the values ​​of rents.

The city government is resisting cutting this spending. This year, for example, he tried to reduce the rent of Cei Santa Margarida, in the region of Jardim Shangrilá (southern zone), which has a rent of R $ 21,000. If the percentage of the municipal ordinance was respected, it would be a maximum of R $ 14.9 thousand.

The property was leased by Ronaldo Prado Farias, who did not agree with the decrease. He says the rental of the property is at market value and is below the defined appraiser.

“The proposed reduction of almost 20% was made thanks to a new ordinance based on the RVV, but this ordinance does not take into account an existing difference in the properties of the noble and peripheral regions,” he says.

Despite the ceiling of 0.8% of the market reference value, there is a loophole whereby the rent can reach up to 1.5% of the VVR for a maximum of 48 months, provided that the renovation is proven and whose the difference does not exceed the value spent.

Prado, who claims to be a friend and collaborator in Nunes’ work, says he works with rental properties and has been contacted by Acria. With difficulty attending due to the high investment required, he says, he decided to take out a loan to renovate a property.

“In the political group that was inserted, we wanted to reduce the demand for daycare, I felt comfortable making this commercial and social investment. We have renovated and adapted the property […] for the operation of a daycare that can accommodate more than 200 children, ”he said in the report, by email.

The businessman says that in the group there are investors with both a “commercial” and “social” focus.

“Investing in a building for rent for the daycare is not a bad investment, but it presents an extreme risk, because, as stated, it is a condition that the investor leaves the property ready for the daycare, but without the certainty that the property will be rented, ”said.

There is a rule that prohibits employees from signing contracts with direct or indirect administration, but employees claim that contracts are signed with private entities, in this case maintainers, and that they are before their current duties. , started this year.

“There is no contract with the direct or indirect administration, because the lease was made directly with individuals”, explains Valderci Malagosini, adding that the contracts are old and that he took over the town hall in March.

He said he has known Ricardo Nunes for over 20 years and like him, his life is guided by social actions in various entities, such as Acria and Sobei.

Marcelo Messias cites the high demand for daycare centers and says he decided to make adjustments in a property with the problem in mind. “I own part of the property […], a partner who helped me in this project “, he says. The rent was defined by the city, he says.

Nunes says he volunteers with entities such as Acria and Sobei. “Like Nunes, Valderci Malagosini and Ronaldo Farias are businessmen and are part of the same professional association. Between 2005 and 2008 Elaine Targino worked in a town councilor company, she has a history of social work in the region “, indicates the campaign.

Regarding the rent, the councilor specifies that there is no violation of the law, “since they were rented before the owners were part of the administration”.

The management of Covas says they do not know the relationship between the servers and Nunes and that the contracts were signed between companies and social organizations and met legal criteria. He also says that the contracts were signed in the previous direction.

He says the lease review is still ongoing, which will reach at least 200 contracts.

Alderman Milton Leite sent a note stating that “at no time was he wanted by the report and denies that he was against the pure plate”. “The good information is that he worked for the construction of the political alliance which led to the choice of the name of Ricardo Nunes as deputy of Bruno Covas”.