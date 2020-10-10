In a two-game match, Real Noroeste defeated Serie D Vitória

Real Noroeste won the Espírito Santo teams’ duel (Photo: Vitor Nicchio / Vitória FC)

The fifth round of Serie D, of the Brazilian championship, had a clash of capixabas. Real Noroeste and Vitória faced each other at José Olímpio da Rocha stadium, in Águia Branca, this Saturday afternoon (10). In a game with two rounds on the scoreboard, better for the Meringues who won the game by 3-2.

With the result, Real Noroeste reached 10 points and took second place in Group A5 – the same score as Goianésia, who leads due to the goal difference (4-2). Vitória has 3 points and is eighth in the range.

Espírito Santo teams entered the field motivated by the positive results obtained in the previous round. Vitória had won his first triumph in the competition with a goal from Toni Galego, in overtime, which consecrated the round of the alvianil against Operário, at the Salvador Costa stadium, in Bento Ferreira. Real Noroeste, in turn, also beat União Rondonópolis, in Águia Branca. In both matches, the score was 2 to 1.

In the clash between the Capixabas, the Merengues took the lead just after 6 minutes of the first half. Ferrugem curled up with the ball in the field of defense, better for Aílton. The number 7 took the ball from the Vitória defender, dribbled past goalkeeper Harrison and submitted to the scoreboard opening.

Bento Ferreira’s Eagle drew in the 19th minute, with striker Anderson Magrão, who completed Real Noroeste’s head in the back net after a right cross from Grafite.

The goal applauded Vitória, who improved in the match, and reached the corner after 40 minutes of the first leg with Toni Galego. Anderson Magrão won in the middle of the field and opened right for Baiano, who crossed in the middle of the Northwest team’s zone. Toni Galego got a head start and finished putting alvianil in front.

The second half started with Real Noroeste pressing and, at 3 minutes, Matheus Firmino started it all the same way. He sneaked into the midst of Vitória’s defense after receiving a throw and, with a touch of the ball, dribbled Harrison and pushed for the empty goal.

At 43 minutes, came the second round on the scoreboard. After crossing to the left, Peixoto left the mark behind and didn’t even have to climb to just support the ball into the back of Vitória’s net, scoring his second goal in the game and placing the 3-2 on the marker .

In addition, Real Noroeste had one player less. Matheus Cambuci was kicked out after a carriage from behind to Ramon. However, alvianil did not have time to look for a draw.

Game sheet

Real northwest

Jose Augusto; Gerônimo, Matheus Cambuci, Alyson and Marlon (Patrick); Rafinha, Wendel (Bruno Santos) and Igor Santos (Jussimar); Aílton (Isaías), Matheus Firmino and Peixoto. Manager: Duzinho

victory

Harrison; Ferrugem, Léo Alves (Ewerton) and Barbosa; Grafite, Emerson (Jeferson), João Denoni and Edinho (Carlos Vitor); Toni Galego, Baiano (Ramon) and Anderson Magrão (Gianlucas). Coach: Charles de Almeida

Referee: Rafael Martins de Sá

Stadium: José Olímpio da Rocha