Wanessa Camargo breaks up with businessman after being accused of assaulting ex-wife

SÃO PAULO, SP – Singer Wanessa Camargo, 37, has decided to break years of contract with entrepreneur and music producer Fabio Almeida, better known as Mister Jam. Indeed, Wednesday (7), the singer Francinne, former companion of 29 Monsieur, made public allegations against the producer. She claims that he committed a series of violence, both moral and physical, against her.

Through social media, Francinne said the businessman was controlling, aggressive and violent in the marital relationship. “I lived a long time of my life in an abusive relationship, but I couldn’t see. I thought I had to be grateful for everything he did for my career,” the singer said through a video.

Without mentioning the name of Mr. Jam, with whom he dated for four years, Francinne said she had the courage to file a police report against her ex-partner. The request was made on September 29 at 2ªDDM, São Paulo, and is still the subject of a police investigation.

According to columnist Leo Dias of the Metrópole newspaper, Francinne accuses the ex of other crimes, such as threats. On the day of the breakup, which happened in early August, she reportedly received an intimidating message from Mister Jam saying, “I’m going to finish you off.”

In a note, singer Wanessa Camargo said she was aware of the facts with the video posted by Francinne, with whom she even recorded a song “Tum Tum”. “Faced with all that is happening, I interrupt my work with Mister Jam. I reiterate my respect to all women and all people who feel abused in one way or another. Let justice verify all the facts.

Mister Jam is the CEO of Massiva Media, a company that manages artists in the field of music, of which Francinne and Wanessa are part. Wanted by the report, both Mister Jam and the company did not speak until the time of this publication.

After her statements against the former partner, singer Francinne revealed that she had suffered a series of attacks in connection with her work. “It’s very hard to see the person laughing, wanting to burn you at work, sending hints, wanting to impose contracts with you after everything you’ve done to me, it’s all bad.

This Thursday (8), the artist even said that her songs had been pulled from all digital platforms in response to her ex-husband, who manages Massiva Media. “It’s very sad, because it’s a job to which I devoted a lot of time, a lot of love, and it’s sad to see it thrown into the water.