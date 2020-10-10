Santos announces he has been released by FIFA to recruit reinforcements – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Santos president Orlando Rollo announced on Friday (9) that FIFA has allowed the club to register players after the debt settlement with Hamburg-ALE.

FIFA had banned Peixe from registering new players in March due to a debt to the Germans for the signing of defender Cléber Reis in 2016. The club however has until next Tuesday (13) to register the players. , once two other debts are in arrears, with Huachipato (Chile) and Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

“We have excellent news for the Santos nation. We were informed by Fifa this morning that the ‘transfer ban’ referring to the debt with Hamburg, which has been settled, has already been canceled,” a- he said, according to the club’s Twitter profile.

“Our legal department is in the process of registering athletes who were already training with the team, but who could not be registered due to the sanction,” he added.

Santos reached an agreement with Hamburg on Thursday (8). The initial debt was 2.5 million euros, but plus a fine and interest, it reached 4.7 million euros (R $ 30 million).

The deal negotiated with the Germans reduced the debt to 3.1 million euros (20.4 million reais), reaching 2.5 million in cash ((16.47 million reais) and the rest in three installments. bimonthly.

Santos still owes Huachipato, Chile, R $ 19 million, and an additional R $ 5 million to Atlético Nacional, Colombia. Before resolving disputes with these clubs, Santos must take advantage of the gap between the agreement with Hamburg and the opening of the transfer window from abroad on Tuesday to recruit reinforcements.

The club’s idea is to register defender Laércio, hired in Caxias, and striker Copete, who will be back on loan until Monday. With the opening of the new transfer window on Tuesday (13), the club will have to fulfill a new offside penalty for new signings.