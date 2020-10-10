Social distancing leads Brazilians to save on food stamps – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Diego Martines, 25, a financial planning analyst, was consuming all of his food stamp credits by the end of the month. This required him to spend part of his salary to supplement the meal service.

A survey conducted by the CNDL (National Confederation of Traders) and SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service) in early 2019 highlights that 52% of consumers used to go over the monthly amount they received from the service.

With the pandemic, the situation was reversed. In the case of the financial analyst, in addition to the social distance and the home office which kept him away from restaurants, the fear of contagion made him initially avoid asking for food at home, resulting in forced savings in the service.

“Until then there was no money left [no vale-refeição]. When the pandemic started, I spent almost two months without using the card, saving up to R $ 500, ”explains Martines.

The analyst’s account is not an isolated case. Brazilians have accumulated benefit credits during the pandemic, according to data from some companies that work with food stamp cards and tickets.

“Before the illness, there was already behavior on the part of 10% of card users to save credit. With the distance, this number increased because there was an involuntary savings ”, explains Willian Tadeu Gil, director of institutional relations at Sodexo.

While the Brazilians remained firm in quarantine, the company, during the months of May and June, noticed that 24% of users had accumulated benefit credits.

In addition to increasing the number of Brazilians with money held on the card, there was also an increase in the median of the amount saved. In the pre-withdrawal period the amount saved was around R $ 50, while between May and June the median rose to R $ 97.

Another great company that manages the benefits is Alelo. The company does not disclose specific data on credit accumulation on cards, but together with Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisa Económicos) it publishes a monthly index on consumption in restaurants through food vouchers.

The ICR (Restaurant Consumption Index) measures both the total amount spent by consumers, the volume of transactions and the number of establishments that have received a payment per voucher. All three cutouts featured in April this year the lowest numbers in the series, which debuted in January 2018.

Relative to amounts paid (the drop that may best indicate an amortization of benefits), the base 100 index fell from 78.6 points in March to 49.5 in April. Since then, the number has gradually increased and reached 72.5 points in August.

Between January 2018 and December 2019, the ICR of the amounts spent never fell below 93.2 points.

VR Benefits says in a note that in the case of food stamps “there was a one-time balance accumulation in the month of May”. In the following months, the company says the numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Ticket, on the other hand, was the only major brand to miss the accumulation movement. According to the company’s chief product officer, Adriana Serra, there is even a small contingent of users who typically retain some of the benefits, but that number has remained stable during the pandemic period.

“We haven’t seen any change in the number of users engaging in this type of behavior,” he says. “The people who have accumulated have continued to hold on, maybe even a little more, but in this case, it is behavior that does not depend on the situation in which we live.”

The accumulation of profit observed by brands occurred mainly at the height of social distance, at the start of the pandemic. This is because of the behavior of the labor market, the flexibility of the quarantine over the months and the increasing use of the advantage in food delivery applications.

In the case of the labor market, Daniel Duque, researcher at Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics), FGV, says that the pandemic first affected workers in the informal sector, who do not enjoy any benefits, like food stamps.

“This credit is linked to a meal prepared in restaurants close to the workplace. Those who remained employed, receiving the value, ended up not using the voucher because they were cooking at home and also because many establishments were initially closed due to the pandemic, ”he said.

Duque says, however, that now the informal market is no longer declining, while workers remain affected, which may explain the end of savings.

“This movement of loss of formal jobs is underway, which will encourage those who have lost their jobs to spend the benefits, without replacement. But there is also the return of food services.

This return of consumers to restaurants is also a reflection of the flexibility of quarantine, as shown in a Sodexo survey. Data for July and August indicate a migration of meals from restaurants located in business centers to establishments closer to homes.

The behavior, according to the company, has been verified in 23 capitals of the country, and in some the growth has even exceeded 100%. In Cuiabá, for example, the consumption of restaurants in residential areas increased by 276%, while that of shopping centers decreased by 46%.

In São Paulo, consumption increased by 36% among the main restaurants in residential areas. In contrast, in shopping districts, there was, on average, a 61% drop in consumption. While meals have fallen by 78% in Vila Olímpia, in Vila Mascote they have jumped 67%.

Along with these movements, there is also the increasing use of apps when shopping in restaurants. Uber Eats, for example, has been accepting Ticket Restaurante since December of last year, and from March to September, the brand saw 600% growth in the use of the benefit as a payment method in the app.

IFood began authorizing the use of Alelo, Sodexo, VR and Ticket food vouchers in April of this year. The company doesn’t report the percentage or growth of payouts with the benefit, but says that today, 36,500 restaurants are accepting the voucher through the app. The company also launched iFood Refeição in July, a digital voucher of its own brand for businesses and workers.