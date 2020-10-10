“The Office” Actress Announces Birth of Second Child After Hiding Pregnancy

Mindy Kaling played Kelly on The Office and announced the birth of her second child (Photo: Instagram @Mindykaling)

Actress Mindy Kaling, 41, who played Kelly on the US version of “The Office,” announced to everyone’s surprise that her second child, Spencer, was born in September.

“I’m saying this for the first time, it’s so strange. But I gave birth to a boy on September 3,” Kaling said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “No one knew you were pregnant!” Colbert replied.

Kaling was already the mother of 2.5-year-old Katherine. Likewise, the birth of the firstborn in December 2017 came as a surprise to fans. The actress chose not to reveal the identity of her father.

Kaling said earlier that he was inspired by his own mother, Swati, in finding a parenting style. Katherine’s middle name is Swati, in honor of her grandmother, who died in 2012.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so dedicated to us, she just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did. My career choice wasn’t something she knew about and she just supported it. “Kalling said in 2017.

The former star of “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” wrote two memoirs and released a third, “Nothing Like I Imagined”. She also created the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” and is currently writing for several future projects, including “Legally Blonde 3”.