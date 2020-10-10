Promise payers deplore the absence of a procession at the Círio de Nazaré, in Pará – Brazil Selections

BELÉM, DF – One of the biggest Catholic festivals in the world will be different in 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The procession of the Círio de Nazaré, which has been taking place since 1793, in Belém, with around 2.5 million faithful in the streets of the city, will not take place this Sunday (11). The image will fly over the city, in addition to a special schedule of lives on social networks.

The saint’s promises and followers will have to adapt to the new moment. While some will follow from home, on television and on the Internet, other faithful nevertheless intend to make their own procession on foot. The rope, symbol of the festival, which follows the image in the streets, will be cut into several parts and sent to the 95 parishes of the diocese.

Álvaro Couto, 40, is a computer consultant and guardian for Nazaré, a kind of image escort, formed by hundreds of male volunteers who are at the center of the procession, tied to the rope held by the promising ones.

Since 2012, he has accompanied Círio to pay a pledge for the health of his daughter born prematurely. The devotee regrets, but will stay at home with the family.

“It was a surprise to me that the procession was canceled. For the first time, I will not participate in Círio, neither as a guard nor as a faithful, because I was diagnosed with Covid-19 this week. made me a little sad, but I will stay at home with family, praying, asking for protection and that they will soon find a cure for this disease, ”says Álvaro.

Massage therapist Rose Lucena, 56, says she has already obtained many pardons with Nossa Senhora from Nazaré, but due to the pandemic, she will also be staying at home.

“I have always been in Círio, since I was a child, with my mother. I continued to maintain the tradition after my marriage and still accompany the procession with my husband and children. But this year we will meet at home for safety reasons. We’re part of the band It’s a shame not having Círio, right? But I know that Nossa Senhora de Nazaré will understand, ”he said.

Retired Minas Gerais Geralda Marcelino, a devotee of Nazaré and resident of Belém for 25 years, decided to keep the tradition and walk the streets of the city with her sister, who has undergone cancer treatment, to hold her promise. They already had Covid-19.

It was during his sister’s surgery, on the same day of the great procession, years ago that the miner discovered Círio’s greatness. “I’m sure it was thanks to our mother’s intercession that she didn’t make the transition at that time. When my sister came out of the surgery, the doctors told me it was was a miracle to be able to bring her back to life. “

This year, even with the pandemic, she doesn’t want to break her tradition of walking to thank her sister for her health. “Since then, every year we have kept our promise in the procession with the people. It is a sublime moment. As we already had Covid-19, we will do our solitary walk praying and thanking for another Círio.”

The thirteen processions of the Festa de Nazaré were canceled by the Archdiocese of Belém, following the recommendation of the health authorities to avoid agglomerations and the spread of Covid-19.

“For us, the Círio will and must occur, although we have many adaptations to make. A different Círio, a task for all of us Catholic Christians, who take it as a mission, giving the example to all that we can embrace also crosses and limitations that have come down to us during this period ”, affirmed the Metropolitan Archbishop de Belém, Dom Alberto Taveira.

Pope Francis also sent a message from the Vatican to Rome that the celebration in Bethlehem cannot take place on the streets.

<< In the midst of this pandemic which causes so much distress and inconvenience, preventing even the traditional procession of Círio from taking place, let us look up to Mary, Mother Christ has left us, and although she is the only mother of all, it is manifested that Mary intercedes with her divine son, so that this hard trial may come to an end and that all families plunged in suffering may find consolation and peace ".

The Nazaré Festival Council says it is aware that, even with Círio’s cancellation, many pilgrims will be making their procession. “We have made a vast educational campaign, but we are sure that many groups from the countryside and pilgrims will make their procession on Sunday. The Cathedral of the Cathedral and the Santuário Basilica will be the doors closed,” says the general director of the Festival de Nazaré, Mário Tuma.

After the flyby, the image arrives at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica Santuário for mass, without the presence of the faithful.

The show will take place this Sunday, from 7 a.m., on TV Círio, on social networks and the digital platform of the Nazaré de Comunicação Foundation.