Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita separate after eight years of relationship – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – After eight years of dating, Gusttavo Lima, 31, and Andressa Suita, 32, are no longer together. The information was published by columnist Leo Dias of the Metrópole newspaper and confirmed to the report by the singer’s press office.

The compatriot and the model and influencer started dating in 2012 and married in 2015. They are the parents of two boys: Gabriel, 3, and Samuel, 2.

On social networks, Internet users even hypothesized that the announcement of the end of the union would be a marketing ploy to publicize Lima’s new song, “Café e Amor”, which talks about separation and whose clip has also aired this Friday (8). The council of the sertanejo denies it.

An excerpt from the song reads: “Better to finish, every man for himself. An end, sometimes, is the beginning and not the end. Better to end, there are no more thrills. Coffee and love are two things that do not serve cold “.

“The marriage ended after normal wear and tear on the relationship,” said a note from the singer’s team. “We inform you that there was no fight or betrayal and that any information circulating in this direction is false.”

“The friendship, affection and respect continue, in addition to the greater mission, the creation and the education of the two children of the couple”, continues the text (read the full text below).

In March of this year, Suita said in an interview that Lima was planning to slow down her career to spend more time with her family. The model praised her then-husband as a father and said they plan to have more children. “He’s amazing at home. He really is a dedicated, caring and caring father,” he said.

“You never know what’s going to happen, do you? But I’ve always been in this relationship. Looking back today, I see we were really meant for each other.” , she said at the time.

Read the full statement:

We confirm that singer Gusttavo Lima is separated from model Andressa Suita.

The marriage ended after the normal wear and tear of the relationship.

We inform you that there was no fight or betrayal and that any information circulating in this direction is false.

The artist will no longer comment on the question.

Friendship, affection and respect continue, in addition to the greater mission, the creation and education of the couple’s two children.

We count on understanding and respect from everyone.