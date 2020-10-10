Connected Car Devices Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Connected Car Devices’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Continental AG (Germany),Delphi Automotive PLCÂ (Ireland),Denso CorporationÂ (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbHÂ (Germany),ZF Friedrichshafen AGÂ (Germany),Harman International Industries (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Valeo S.A.Â (France),Magna International Inc.Â (Canada),Infineon Technologies AGÂ (Germany)

What is Connected Car Devices Market?

A connected car is a vehicle that has internet access, allows the devices, both inside and outside the car, to interact with each other. This allows the user to reach a destination quickly, safely, and in a cost-efficient manner. It communicates with the traffic signals and the road infrastructure too, a smart car can slow down before reaching a signal. These devices also update private automobile owners and fleet managers about their vehiclesâ€™ performance, pertaining to fuel economy index, emissions, on-board diagnostics (OBD), vehicle maintenance, and recalls. Rising occurrences of vehicle theft, and a robust spike in the number of road accidents, particularly due to unsafe driving habits, such as over-speeding, hard cornering are the major factors that are driving the market of connected car devices. Apart from the aforementioned drivers, vehicle connectivity has also gained traction, due to the preference of in-car Wi-Fi hotspots and data services, for providing infotainment facilities.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Das, Telematics), Application (PC, LCV, HCV), Sales (Retrofit, Built In, Embedded, Tethred, Smart Phone), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Communication Technology (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V))

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Incidence of Vehicle Theft and Road Accidents

Growth Drivers

Advancements in IoT, Wireless Communication, and Smartphone Technology

Rise in Adoption of Mobile Phones and Use of Internet Connectivity

Government Initiative to Boost the Adoption of V2X Technology

Challenges that Market May Face:

Cybersecurity is the Major Challenge in Connected Car Devices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Connected Car Devices Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

