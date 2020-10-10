Trump attends first public event after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Trump attended an event this Saturday (Photo: Isac Nóbrega / PR Washington (USA)

US President Donald Trump attended a public event this Saturday afternoon, the first since he tested positive for Covid-19. He spoke from a balcony of the official residence of the US Presidency, to supporters gathered on the White House lawn, in a “peaceful demonstration of law and order”, as described in the agenda official of the president.

In his speech, Trump told protesters he “felt good.” He also said a coronavirus vaccine would be ready “very, very soon”.

At the event, in part organized by a foundation called “Blexit,” which aims to encourage black and Latino voters to support the Republican Party, the US president said he did more for the black community than he did. any president since Abraham Lincoln. He also took the opportunity to criticize his presidential opponent, Joe Biden, calling the Democratic government program “more than socialist, communist”.

Less than 10 days ago, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and had been hospitalized for three days to treat the infection. This Friday, Trump said he had been tested again for covid-19 and was awaiting the result. He said he was completely healed and was no longer taking any medicine for the disease. “I feel perfectly healthy,” he said, adding that he was not so healthy before he contracted the disease.

Trump’s medics released him to hold public events, 24 days before he faced Democratic rival Joe Biden at the polls in an election slated for November 3. Trump plans to attend ‘big rally’ in Florida on Monday

* with international agencies