Athletico Paranaense announce the signing of midfielder Jadson – Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Athletico Paranaense announced Friday (9) the hiring of Jadson. The midfielder started his professional career at club Paraná and remained there until he was negotiated with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2005.

“I have always dreamed of coming back. I make this dream come true and I have to thank Petraglia (Mario Celso Petraglia, club president). I have come to show results and not to walk,” the player told club networks.

Trading values ​​and the length of the contract have not yet been disclosed. Athletico is in 12th position in the Brazilian league table, with 15 points.

Jadson left Corinthians earlier this year – as did Ralf – so as not to be part of Tiago Nunes’ plans. At the time, the player made no secret of his injury the way he left the team at Parque São Jorge.

After Alvinegro lost in the classic against Palmeiras for Brasileirão, the midfielder mocked Tiago Nunes, already victorious at Athletico Paranaense.