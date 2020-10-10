International

Joss Stone is expecting first child with musician Cody

Singer Joss Stone has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, American musician Cody.

The reveal takes place on the singer’s podcast, titled A Cuppa Happy.

“I’m very happy to talk to you (Ella) because I don’t know a lot of pregnant women,” Joss Stone began. “I’m in week 17 and I stopped being sick all the time. I feel great. Isn’t it crazy when you have someone inside you?”

Joss Stone even recorded a video about cooking with his grandmother. For the moment, she stroked her granddaughter’s stomach.

