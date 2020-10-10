Singer Vanusa leaves hospital after 32 days in hospital – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Singer Vanusa, 73, was released on Friday (9) after 32 days in hospital. She had been at the dos Estivadores hospital complex in Santos (MS coast) since September 7, where she went to the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Vanusa entered the hospital on September 7 with pneumonia and anemia,” the hospital confirmed. “On September 12, she had to be transferred to the intensive care unit of the unit, where she remained until the complete cancellation when, when she returned to the medical clinic area, she had to leave the hospital.

According to the singer’s press office, she returned to the retirement home, also in Santos, where she has lived for two years. The decision was made by her son, Rafael Vannucci, 41, who took into account that Vanusa’s eldest daughter, Amanda, lives in the same town and the singer already has many friends there.

“My mother is a courageous woman, and despite her poor health, the treatment she received at the Estivadores hospital complex was so positive that it makes us believe that she will surprise us again,” said the former. singer and businessman, who thanked all the team of doctors and hospital staff.

“We are starting a new era in our lives, I want to thank God for so many friends, fans who have made chains of prayers, promises and prayers, the artists always present in love and care, and the press very available and always listening to my mother ”, he declared. “I hope our next meeting will be fair with great news.”