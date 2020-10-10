BR-262 at Domingos Martins is cleared

The trail was closed in the morning due to a falling tree (Photo: internet user)

The BR-262 lane, at the time of Domingos Martins, which was closed on Saturday morning (10), is fully clear, according to a post by the Federal Roads Police on his Twitter page.

“In Domingos Martins / ES, between km 70 and 80 of the BR-262, Vitor Hugo, the road is completely clear. Heavy traffic on the spot. Drive carefully!” Writes the PRF on the social network.

What caused parts of the BR to be banned was the fall of trees due to the rain that hit the mountainous region. According to PEF, there have been partial bans and traffic jams between km 70 and 80 in Domingos Martins.