Regina Volpato missing from Women after dog dies: ‘True Companion’

SÃO PAULO, SP – Regina Volpato, 52, was absent from the women this Friday (9). The presenter was recovering from the death of little dog Tina, who had been in her family for 16 years. In its place, the program was run by Pamela Domingues, 33, a journalist for the attraction.

On social networks, Regina published a text about the departure of the poodle. "Life has cycles that we must respect", evaluated. "We know they have to come and we have to go through them. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Some closures can be quite painful."

"Tina and my partner and my family for 16 years, he explained. "A wonderful time that we spent together. A true companion. Today, his cycle on Earth is over."

The game was even more painful because of the way it went. "Guided by an excellent team of veterinarians, I decided to authorize the practice of euthanasia so that she ceases to suffer", said. "This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make in my life, but it is a decision made by immense love."

"Titi, what we create together and eternal. That’s wonderful. I am very very grateful for everything we have been through together", wrote. "Thank you very much for the immense love you have given me all these years. I love you forever!"

The presenter thanked subscribers for their support of loving posts.

The Regina Volpato post is missing from Women after the death of a dog: “True Companion” appeared first in Selections Brazil.