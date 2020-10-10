Libraries reopen after leaving thousands of Paulistanos without books – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – When the quarantine shut down much of São Paulo, Mário de Andrade, its largest library, loaned 3,548 books to residents across the city.

These people ended up having a few more months to finish reading – and they won’t escape restitution now that the institution will reopen, in the green phase of the pandemic – but it has been over a semester since no one can get new books there.

There are 34 million people across the country using libraries – whether it’s to buy books, do research, or just hang out. And according to Retratos da Leitura research, 70% of them are from classes C, D and E, which in fact concentrates 27 million readers.

One can think of the effect that the sudden lack of access to these collections has had on the part of the population that depends on them for reading and studying – and it is also at the more fragile end of the inequality of Internet access which is still rife in the country.

“The existence of a library in the neighborhood is fundamental. Not only to train readers, but to generate sociability,” says consultant José Castilho, who was executive secretary of the National Book and Reading Plan for ten years in the federal government. “When a library is closed, temporarily or permanently, we have closed the door to reading, information and, ultimately, reception.”

According to Leonardo Ribeiro, who is in his first year of physics at Unicamp, a public library has never been a near reality. Raised in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, he says he needed to travel 20 km to the center to collect books at the city’s Sesc.

“Since I can’t buy books because they’re expensive, I used to go to fairs like USP’s, buy at a discount,” he says. “Now that I have joined Unicamp, I was planning to go because the collection is amazing. But, due to the pandemic, there was no way.

The coronavirus is an eloquent reason for preventing circulation in libraries, because in addition to sharing environments, people share objects, which can be a vector of contamination.

But the fact is that this Friday the green light was given for the libraries of the capital São Paulo to resume work, months after other public establishments such as restaurants and shopping centers obtained the permission.

Mário de Andrade is due to open its doors on the 19th, along with the 53 other libraries subordinated to the Municipal Secretary of Culture, to receive the books to be returned and lend others from the collection in circulation, which has 55,000 titles – by appointment. you by website or phone, which starts on the 13th, with schedules every 15 minutes.

The other collections, which require face-to-face viewing – it is good to remember that over 3 million items make up the full collection – will not be available at this time.

The institution will keep an eye on developments to reflect on other activities and spaces. “It’s better to take it slow at first,” says manager Joselia Aguiar, who seeks to avoid queues and crowds at a library that was visited last year by 253,000 people in collection areas.

In the pandemic, the library has maintained cultural events online, and Aguiar says he plans, in the long term, to distribute books in ebook format. According to her, this is a scenario for a five-year goals plan to hire a platform that allows this type of loan.

“Every library in the country got a click on how far we can go to make access more democratic,” she says.

Pierre Ruprecht, director of SPLeitura, which controls the state libraries of Parque Villa-Lobos and Parque da Juventude – which hosted 660,000 people together last year – says he has taken the audiobook negotiation forward. and e-books for the collection.

“Free access to digital books that are not in the public domain is quite rare, because until recently there was not even this business model for libraries. Now it is starting to be.”

Ruprecht says the institutions are expected to resume work next Friday, isolating the collection, with counter assistance of four at a time. Access to computers and study space will also return, with reductions.

Libraries run by community networks have also adapted to the pandemic. Val Rocha, from Literasampa, says the organization closed its physical spaces, but continued to work on the outskirts of São Paulo with the delivery of a kit that included both books and food and hygiene items.

Moreover, they have invested in making lives and spreading literature through means such as WhatsApp audios and sound cars. “We invented and opened up new possibilities so as not to get sick.”

Castilho, the consultant, recalls however that “the existence of these libraries made with resources from the community itself happens because the state is absent”.

The coronavirus, in fact, only highlighted a void that was already opening, says the expert. According to him, in recent years there has been a reduction in resources for libraries, retired professionals and no investment in training has been renewed.

“In the past five years not a single public library has been built in this country. Even in São Paulo. There is a lack in the lack of Covid.”