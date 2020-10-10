how to do a quick and cuddly – Selections Brasil

Who doesn’t love a delicious orange cake with lemon syrup like this that shatters when you bite? At lunch, accompanied by a coffee, it’s unbeatable!

This recipe is easy, quick, and – best of all – it’s not unique! Even with amateur cooks who don’t have a “good hand with the cakes”.

So gather the ingredients and get to work. In less than an hour, you will taste a cake with a special “made by me” flavor.

Orange cake with lemon syrup

Ingredients for the dough:

1 pear orange

1 cup vegetable oil (can be corn, sunflower, canola or whatever you prefer)

3 eggs

2 shallow cups of sugar

2 cups of wheat flour

2 tablespoons of baking powder

Ingredients for the syrup:

1 lemon

1 cup of sugar

How to:

Mix the whole orange (with the peel) well washed, the oil and the 3 egg yolks (reserve the egg whites). In a bowl, combine the dry ingredients (wheat flour, sugar and baking powder), add the orange mixture and stir well with a wooden spoon. Finally, add the 3 egg whites, mixing well, but without beating, and pour into a greased pan (this can also be a cake pan). Bake at medium heat for 30 40 minutes (depends on oven – keep an eye out for when the house starts to smell like cake.) Once the cake is baked, prepare the syrup: grate the well-washed lemon zest and pat dry and squeeze the juice. Add the juice to the sugar (do not go to the fire) and pour it over the cake. Wait for it to cool for the syrup to be “crunchy”.

Now just make a cup of coffee and bon appétit !!

