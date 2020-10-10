Suspected attack in downtown Vitória stopped after being implicated in three events

One of the bandits involved in the attack that killed two people and injured three others, in downtown Vitória last Sunday (4), was arrested. According to the criminal record, he was arrested on Friday evening (9), after being involved in at least three police events.

He was detained after taking his mother and daughter hostage in the Cobilândia neighborhood of Vila Velha. At the time, the bandit attempted to evade an approach and even participated in a firefight with the event military.

After being referred to the Homicide and Personnel Protection Department (DHPP), he was recognized by investigators as one of the participants in the action that assaulted the enforcement driver Adriano Ferreira do Amaral, 39 , in downtown Vitória, on the 4th of this month.

At that time, when questioned by the police, he ended up confessing that he was the driver of the HB20 in the criminal proceedings, after having abandoned his car in Praia do Canto.

In the action last Sunday, the bandits fired more than 40 shots at the driver’s car, which was running a private race. Two people have died, including the driver himself and one of the passengers identified as Kelvin Filgueiras da Silva, 28.

Through a memo, the civilian police said the case was still under investigation by the Homicide and Personal Protection Police (DHPP) in Vitória, and that further information would not be released so that the investigation into the facts is preserved.