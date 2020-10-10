What Is Enlarged Prostate: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

What Is Enlarged Prostate

Enlargement of the prostate is called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It occurs when the cells of the prostate gland begin to multiply. These additional cells cause your prostate gland to swell, which squeezes the urethra and limits the flow of urine.

(In The Other Words) EP is the nonmalignant enlargement of the prostate gland that typically begins in men over age 40. It has also been called Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH). Prostatic growth and enlargement is a natural process that occurs in all men as they age. It occurs to varying degrees; in some men, growth can be excessive and can obstruct the flow of urine.

Symptoms of Enlarged Prostate:

The symptoms of BPH are often very mild at first, but they become more serious if they aren’t treated. Common symptoms include:

Incomplete bladder emptying

Nocturia, which is the need to urinate two or more times per night

Dribbling at the end of your urinary stream

Incontinence, or leakage of urine

The need to strain when urinating

A weak urinary stream

A sudden urge to urinate

A slowed or delayed urinary stream

Painful urination

Blood in the urine

Ayurvedic Treatment For Enlarged Prostate:

All these questions can be answered by Grocare’s an ayurvedic treatment for Enlarged Prostate, for the young or the old, acute, or chronic.

For the young ones, we believe that Prostate can become swollen due to a bacterial or some other infection, and can continue in that position for a long time and thus become chronic. It is referred to as Prostatitis and is often not cured fully, as the subclinical infection is difficult to be eliminated, due to the poor reach of antibiotics and also antibiotic’s poor function against ”sub-clinical” infections.

For old age, we believe that Enlarged Prostate might be due to changes in the balance of sex hormones as men grow older. Aging, the presence of other ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure & sedimentary lifestyle speed up the process of Enlarged Prostate.

Vinidia® helps to strengthen and rejuvenate the prostate gland as well as stimulate the Kidneys. This medicine helps to reduce Enlarged Prostate and also reduce the symptoms associated. GC® and Acidim® are powerful antioxidants and help to regulate the balance of hormones in the body. Acidim® helps in the removal of Free Radicals, thus reversing the aging process and reducing the ill effects of lifestyle diseases.